BOISE — A bill to give immunity from civil or criminal liability to first responders who break into a vehicle to save a dog or cat cleared committee Friday and is headed to the House floor.
The House Judiciary committee voted 9-5 to approve the "hot dog" bill. Eastern Idaho Reps. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, were among the "no" votes.
“I have great concerns that the number of calls for first responders to get animals out of cars is going to skyrocket with this,” Ricks said.
Sponsored by Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, the bill is meant to protect police, firefighters and other first responders who break into a vehicle to save a pet that is being threatened by extreme heat or cold.
“If an animal is freezing or burning to death, a first responder wants to take action," Smith said in a statement after the vote. "But, right now, they are threatened with being charged with a crime. My legislation gives first responders the ability to take immediate action. Sometimes, acting quickly can be the difference between life and death for an animal.”
Rob Shoplock, the executive vice president of the Professional Firefighters of Idaho and a battalion chief with the Eagle Fire Department, said his department and some others have “lockout kits” that they use to break into cars when necessary, minimizing any damage.
"This is good language," he said. "This is a good bill."
Ehardt said Idaho Falls’ fire budget increased substantially when she was on the City Council due to population growth. She worried the bill would lead to a spike in calls, further straining municipal resources and making it harder to keep up with other needs.
“I do have a fear … that the number of calls regarding animals … would increase and that just can’t happen,” she said.
She also pointed to part of Shoplock's testimony where he said firefighters sometimes break into cars already to rescue animals and haven't had any legal problems.
"There hasn't been a lawsuit," Marshall said. "It's obvious that there have been no lawsuits. This protects our first responders (but) no first responder has ever had a lawsuit. I came here promising my constituents to not pass laws that are not necessary."