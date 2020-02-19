BOISE — A bill that would have required the Idaho Legislature to adjourn by the last Friday in March appears to be dead for the year after being held in committee Wednesday.
The bill’s sponsor Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said the bill would save the state money by ending sessions earlier. The Legislature’s primary task, he said, is to set a budget, which is usually done well before lawmakers adjourn for the year.
“A lot of other states have hard stops on their sessions, and some states larger than us don’t even meet every year,” he told the Senate State Affairs Committee.
The bill contained an exception letting lawmakers stay in session longer if they needed to be in Boise to act on a possible gubernatorial veto.
While the Legislature typically tries to wrap up its work for the year by mid-to-late March, it frequently misses this goal. The 2019 session, for example, went into the second week of April due to disputes over Medicaid expansion and whether to make changes to the ballot initiative process. Guthrie said lawmakers could work at night or over the weekends later in the session to reach last-minute deals if necessary instead of staying in session longer.
"I think it would sharpen our focus and make us more attentive to what we actually need to get done to expedite that negotiation process," he said.
However, the committee disagreed, voting 5-4 to hold the bill. Some said they worried setting a hard end date would lead to more special sessions, costing the state more money. Others said legislatures with shorter or less frequent sessions often do more legislative work in the interim than Idaho's does.
“Those who have a ... hard stop almost inevitably come back for special session, and it’s usually contentious,” said Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.