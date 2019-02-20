BOISE — A bill to shift about $17.5 million a year in sales tax revenue from the general fund into roadwork is headed to the Senate.
The Idaho House voted 52-18 on Wednesday to pass the bill, with four Republicans, including Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, joining the Democrats to oppose the move.
Currently 1 percent of sales tax revenue, after deducting some money that is earmarked for other purposes, goes into the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation fund lawmakers created in 2017. This bill, sponsored by Transportation committee Chairman Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, would boost it to 2 percent.
"The amount of money that we're asking for is less than the fund's growing at," he said. "So no one's losing the money. It's new money."
Anderson said he worried taking money from the general fund for roads would mean that money wouldn’t be available for other needs such as education, health programs and prisons. And, he said the proposal would benefit areas of the state where congestion is a bigger problem, meaning his Bingham County district likely won’t benefit.
“There’s also a geographic reallocation that goes on here,” he said.