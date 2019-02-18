BOISE — A bill to create a committee to study maternal mortality in Idaho is headed to the House floor.
The committee, which would have 12 to 15 members including doctors and other medical professionals, would gather data and medical records on maternal deaths, try to identify patterns and make recommendations on how to reduce Idaho's maternal mortality rate.
"Its purpose is to provide education and improve performance, not to discipline anyone," said Susie Pouliot, CEO of the Idaho Medical Association.
According to the bill text, maternal mortality rates fell worldwide from 1990 to 2015 but went up in the United States. The U.S. maternal mortality rate is 26.4 deaths per 100,000 live births, about triple the rate in Canada and many European countries. Idaho's is slightly higher, at 27.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018.
Idaho is one of just seven states that doesn't have a maternal mortality review panel, Idaho Reports reported earlier this month, and as of December it was one of just two states without a plan to implement one.
The committee will cost $27,000 over four years, paid for with a federal grant. The bill contains a "sunset clause," meaning the committee will dissolve on July 1, 2023, unless lawmakers renew it.
Most of Idaho’s neighboring states have similar commissions, said Boise obstetrician Clarence Blea.
“The women in our state who give birth are dying at an alarming rate,” he said. “These are our wives, sisters, daughters, friends and neighbors. … The devastation of these deaths on families and the community is immeasurable.”
Fred Birnbaum, with the Idaho Freedom Foundation, testified against it. He said a state-level committee isn't necessary since the issue is being researched nationally, and he worried about how people's data would be kept private. Also, he said, the committee will likely recommend spending more money.
"The issue is not the $27,000 grant today, it's the downstream programmatic spending that is naturally going to flow from the committee's recommendations," he said. "Seemingly small things like this maternal mortality review committee add up costs over time."
Rep. John Green, R-Post Falls, said he understood the privacy concerns, but he thought the committee’s work was important. He said his mother was a labor and delivery nurse, and she was profoundly affected when one of her patients died in childbirth.
“I think the state has a compelling interest in understanding why these deaths are occurring,” he said.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, plans to carry the bill on the House floor, said committee Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley.