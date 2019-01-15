BLACKFOOT — Only one candidate has applied to be appointed as Bingham County prosecutor, with a deadline looming for county Republicans to submit the names of three top nominees.
However, six strong candidates have applied to replace the county's outgoing coroner, said Dan Cravens, chairman of the Bingham County Republican Party.
Bingham County Coroner Mike Gardner is retiring this month. Prosecutor Cleve Colson has been chosen to be the county's next magistrate judge, replacing retiring Judge Ryan Boyer.
Cravens said he'll continue accepting applications for both positions until Jan. 24, when the party is scheduled to host a meeting to select its top three nominees for each position. The Bingham County Commission will make the final choices.
The sole applicant to replace Colson is the county's current chief deputy prosecuting attorney, Norman Paul Rogers.
Applicants for coroner include: Kirk Nelson, who was a detective captain with the Pocatello Police Department who retired in 2007; Nick Hirschi, who was a Bingham County deputy coroner for eight years and has 18 years of experience working on an ambulance crew; Dr. Gary L. Cook, a retired anesthesiologist who operates a Blackfoot consulting practice called Independent Medical; Debra Wright, who has been Bingham County's chief deputy coroner for the past year; and Christie Oleson, a registered nurse with State Hospital South.
Candidates may apply for either office by sending a resume and letter of interest to Cravens at ldcravens2000@aim.com. The annual salary for prosecutor is $93,557. Applicants must be members of the Idaho Bar Association and registered to vote in Bingham County. The term expires in 2020.
"If we only have one name, that's what we'll end up submitting," Cravens said. "We've certainly done our best to try to follow the statute."
The coroner is a part-time position, earning $19,263 per year. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and registered to vote in Bingham County. Gardner was just re-elected to another four-year term in November. Both posts offer benefits.
During the Jan. 24 meeting, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse applicants for both positions will be asked to introduce themselves and answer questions. Cravens anticipates the Republican Central Committee will also accept written questions from the audience, provided there's time.
Cravens said the Republican Central Committee will meet privately to choose the names of the finalists. Precinct committee members will be allowed to vote.