BOISE — The internal medicine residency program at Bingham Memorial Hospital has lost its accreditation and will shut down after the current class graduates in June.
Dr. Ted Epperly, executive director of Idaho’s state-funded medical residency programs, told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education made its decision sometime last summer. And he didn’t have much explanation as to why when asked by committee Vice Chairwoman Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
“I’m not sure we’ll ever totally understand,” he said.
As a former board member himself, Epperly said it seemed like a rare action. He said losing accreditation is generally a more drawn-out process, involving issuing citations and giving an institution a chance to fix whatever problems there may be. However, he said the hospital opted not to appeal.
“It tells me that something happened internal to the program,” he said.
A list of withdrawn programs from the ACGME confirmed the details, but the accreditation council declined to comment further. Bingham Memorial Hospital’s website for the residency program was offline as of Tuesday afternoon.
In an email, the hospital confirmed the council had withdrawn its accreditation for the residency program as of June 30, 2020, but didn’t address why.
“While we are deeply disappointed by the review committee’s decision, we have placed our immediate focus on helping our current residents find placement in other training programs and continue to support them,” hospital spokesman Jericho Cline said.
Epperly said Idaho’s other residency programs are in good standing with the ACGME.
“No other program from Idaho is in the same predicament,” he said.
The residency program has been around since 2014 when it was created in partnership with Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton, Utah, and is sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Osteopathic Postgraduate Training Institution. Bingham graduated its third class of six residents last June.
Although Gov. Brad Little kept his 2021 fiscal year budget request generally lower than state budget proposals in other recent years, he is recommending increases for most medical residency programs, and even with the loss of the Bingham program, the number of residencies in eastern Idaho is set to grow if JFAC approves his budget. Most notably, funding for medical residencies in eastern Idaho would go from $1 million to $1.8 million to fund 10 new internal medicine residencies and six family medicine residencies in the Idaho Falls area. This is the third straight year of expansion for the program, which went from 10 to 20 residents last year.
Funding for the University of Utah Medical Education Program would go from $2 million to $2.2 million, which would pay for three new psychiatric residencies in eastern Idaho. Funding for family medical residencies would go from $5.8 million to $5.865 million, including a new one in Rexburg. After taking the $635,000 for the Bingham program out of the budget, Little’s overall request for medical residencies is $22,228,100, up from $21,625,700 this year.
“We are in a growth mode in eastern Idaho,” said resident Supervisor Dr. Jaren Blake.
One of the hopes of residency programs is that doctors will choose to stay in a particular area after they are done. Horman said that, while this is important, residents also provide an important service to Idahoans while here.
“They are making access easier for Idaho citizens,” she said.