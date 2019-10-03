The federal Bureau of Land Management transferred a surplus wildland fire engine to the Arco Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, part of a new BLM effort to respond to rural wildfires by giving surplus equipment to local firefighters.
Under the Rural Fire Readiness Program, BLM gives fire engines, pumps, hoses, chainsaws, hand tools and other items it no longer needs to local fire departments and rangeland fire protection associations for free.
“We really appreciate receiving a purpose-built fire engine,” said Arco Fire Chief Dan Koste. “We could not have an engine like this without the Rural Fire Readiness Program. The Arco Volunteer Fire Department is proud to have this engine and will put it to good use.”
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center has responded to 85 fires this year that have burned 138,565 acres total, BLM said in a news release.
“We appreciate the assistance of our local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations in wildland firefighting in eastern Idaho,” said Joel Gosswiller, Idaho Falls District BLM fire management officer. “The Rural Fire Readiness Program allows us the opportunity to augment their response to wildland fires safely and effectively.”