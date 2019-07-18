In this July 26, 2018, file photo, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt waits to speak during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon sponsored by the Colorado Petroleum council in Denver. The headquarters of the U.S. government’s largest land agency will move from the nation’s capital to western Colorado, a high-profile component of the Trump administration’s plan to reorganize management of the nation’s natural resources. Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Arizona, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, attacked the headquarters move and noted that Grand Junction is not far from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s hometown of Rifle, Colo.