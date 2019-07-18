The Bureau of Land Management’s upcoming reorganization is expected to lead to 18 more BLM jobs in Idaho.
Fourteen of those are rangeland management positions currently in Washington, D.C., that will move to Idaho, U.S. Department of the Interior spokeswoman Molly Block said in an email. Also, four more positions will be allocated to the BLM’s state office in Boise.
“This extra capacity will expand and enhance the state’s grazing program,” Block said.
Ninety-nine percent of BLM-administered lands are west of the Mississippi River, mostly in the Intermountain West and West Coast states. The BLM and U.S. Forest Service are the main agencies that administer federally owned public lands in Idaho, with BLM land concentrated in the southern part of the state. The BLM manages about 12 million acres in Idaho, or a quarter of the state’s total land area.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced earlier this week that the BLM’s headquarters will move from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction, Colo., and many Washington-based jobs will move there and to other western cities. In a letter to Interior and Environment Subcommittee Chairwoman Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Joseph Balash wrote that Idaho’s rangeland management program is “disproportionately understaffed relative to their mission.”
“Given BLM Idaho’s long and complex history of litigation, the state will benefit from additional resources in the range program to assist with the preparation of testimony and depositions,” Balash wrote. “In addition, extra capacity to manage over 1,900 permits will greatly expand and enhance the state’s grazing program. The positions will also leverage national policy responsibilities and assignments to allow for more integrated coordination on a state basis. The public will benefit from better coordination of regulations, policy guidance, and other actions with the states.”
Colorado will gain 85 BLM jobs with the reorganization, with 27 of them in the new headquarters and 58 elsewhere. Eleven western states in all will gain BLM jobs in the change, including 49 jobs moving to Nevada, 44 to Utah and 39 each to New Mexico and Arizona. Some of them are current employees who will move, while others are currently vacant office positions being reallocated.
The move has drawn praise from some western politicians — mostly Republicans, although Colorado Democrats Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter also praised the move — who say the BLM’s headquarters and most of its employees should be closer to the lands they manage.
“To have these decision-makers local in the communities where the decisions will impact the most, I think it will result in entirely better decision making,” U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., a longtime advocate of moving more of BLM’s employees west, said on Fox News on Wednesday.
Opponents worry the move will weaken the agency. U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said it would reduce congressional oversight and result in “a lot of good people” leaving the BLM.
“This administration has been handing over public lands to fossil fuel companies at record speed, and this move is part of that agenda,” he said. “Putting BLM headquarters down the road from Secretary Bernhardt’s hometown just makes it easier for special interests to walk in the door demanding favors without congressional oversight or accountability.”
(Bernhardt is from Rifle, Colo., 61 miles from Grand Junction.)
Center for Western Priorities Executive Director Jennifer Rokala called it “an attempt to dismantle (BLM’s headquarters) altogether.”
“Secretary Bernhardt is asking families to uproot their lives in a matter of months or possibly lose their jobs, all for a PR stunt,” she said in a statement. “It’s yet another cynical attempt to drain the Interior Department of expertise and career leadership. Our public lands deserve an agency that is effectively coordinating with the Interior Department more broadly, and with Congress.”