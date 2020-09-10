A Boise law firm is trying to get Kanye West kicked off the Idaho presidential ballot on the grounds that his being a registered Republican in Wyoming disqualifies him from running as an independent in this state.
"The harm to my client, as well as Idaho voters generally, if an ineligible candidate remains on the ballot is plain: maintaining an ineligible candidate on a ballot in a presidential election will cause significant confusion and will likely lead many voters to vote for a candidate that cannot hold the office, effectively depriving those voters of their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote," Carl Withroe, a lawyer with the firm Mooney Wieland, wrote Wednesday in a letter to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
Withroe, who said he is writing on behalf of his client Brady Harrison, an Idaho voter, cites Idaho Code section 34-708A, which says independent presidential candidates need to certify they "have no political party affiliation." West, Withroe wrote, is registered as a Republican at his residence in Park County, Wyo., and on his Federal Election Commission filing West stated he is affiliated with the BDY Party, or Birthday Party. A challenge based on similar grounds recently resulted in West's being removed from the ballot in Arizona, which also requires independent presidential candidates to not be affiliated with a political party.
Withroe asks Denney to respond by noon Thursday — the deadline for county clerks to print absentee ballots for the November election is Monday, and they will be mailed to voters who have requested them on Sept. 18. As of about 10:45 a.m., Withroe said he hadn't heard back from the Secretary of State's office. Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock said he hadn't seen the letter yet and couldn't comment on it. West's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
West, 43, a famous rapper and record producer who has become increasingly outspoken about his political views and his Christian faith in recent years, announced his presidential bid on July 4. He has successfully qualified for the ballot in about a half-dozen states, although he has missed deadlines in others or been disqualified due to signatures being thrown out or legal challenges. It does not appear he will be on the ballot in enough states to have a mathematical chance of winning the Electoral College. His platform, which is posted on the front page of his sparse campaign website, calls for bringing back prayer in schools, reducing household and student loan debt, policing and legal reforms to reduce racial disparities and an America-first foreign policy, among other goals.
West was a supporter of President Donald Trump until recently, and Republican political operatives have helped him get on the ballot in some states, leading to speculation that his candidacy is meant to bolster Trump's by drawing Black support from Democratic nominee Joe Biden. West said in an interview with Forbes in July that he no longer supports Trump and took issue with the contention that his candidacy could split the Black vote.
"That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote," West said.
West is perhaps most associated with Chicago, where he grew up, but he has been showing an interest in the West over the past couple of years. He recorded his 2018 album Ye at a ranch in Jackson, Wyo., made Wyoming-themed shirts and hoodies on his Yeezy fashion line and bought a ranch in Cody, Wyo., where he now lives. His running mate is Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Cody. He also vacationed in Coeur d'Alene in 2018.