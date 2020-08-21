Bonneville County commissioners plan to adopt the county's 2020-2021 budget on Thursday.
Total spending has been set at $89.8 million, a slight drop from the current year's $90.2 million. Since the county is taking part in a state program under which the state will help to pay first responders' salaries for cities and counties that don't raise property taxes this year, the overall amount of property tax collections will increase to reflect the value of new construction but will not contain any other increases, said county Commissioner Chairman Roger Christensen. The total amount to be collected in property taxes is $33.17 million.
Christensen said the county could have raised taxes by about $980,000 if it had chosen to take the maximum 3% increase local governments are allowed to take under Idaho law. Commissioners don't plan to add this amount to the county's "forgone balance," or money local governments can tack onto a future property tax increase if they don't raise taxes by the statutory maximum in a given year.
Christensen said the commissioners’ main goals for this year were to help county employees, who will get a 1% cost of living raise plus merit raises and won't see their health insurance go up, while also helping taxpayers, since both county workers and property owners in general have been impacted by the economic slowdown that has accompanied coronavirus.
“(We were) trying to make sure our employees in a tight year like this got something,” he said. “I think we’ve consolidated and eliminated (about) six positions. That helped us keep it within that and still be able to give the taxpayers a break.”
County commissioners have scheduled a budget hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday and plan to vote to adopt the budget after that. People can attend to testify in person, although seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements and attendees will need to wear masks, since the county commissioners' meeting room is in the Bonneville County Courthouse and falls under the mask mandate covering the state's courts. People can also dial in via Zoom; the meeting ID is 208-529-1360.