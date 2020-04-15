Bonneville County's Republican lawmakers largely think Gov. Brad Little's two-week extension of his stay-home order goes too far, and there is some support for a special session of the Legislature to consider countermanding his actions.
"A lot of us wanted Idaho opened back up," said Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon. "That includes many other legislators, even in leadership. ... We're doing more harm than good at this point."
Christensen supports holding a special session so lawmakers can vote on whether they back Little's emergency measures.
"I think people need to have their representation in place," he said.
Hoping to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state, Little announced a 21-day order in late March directing people to avoid nonessential travel, not to congregate in groups and directing nonessential businesses to close their physical locations. On Wednesday he extended it through April 30, with the modification that nonessential businesses can reopen if they can offer curbside and delivery service. Little said these painful short-term changes will position Idaho for a strong economic comeback.
"The statewide stay-home order is working to flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus in Idaho, but the science tells us if you don’t time these measures right then we could worsen the outcome for citizens’ health and the economy weeks or months down the road," Little said.
Nonessential businesses where social distancing isn't possible, such as nightclubs, bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair and nail salons cannot reopen for now. Little said he will reevaluate at the end of the month.
"I was disappointed," said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls. "I think the governor has handled it well up until this point, but just looking at the recent numbers in Idaho, I was hoping he would reduce more of the restrictions and let local public health districts and local governments determine what's best for their communities."
Zollinger said he thinks Little's previous order had already achieved the goal of making sure coronavirus didn't overwhelm the health care system. He said lawmakers are planning to meet in groups over video conference Wednesday evening to see if there is majority support for requesting a special session. Whether that happens or not, Zollinger said lawmakers should consider changing the law in 2021 to give the Legislature more power in an emergency situation, with one possibility being amending the state Constitution so the Legislature can call itself into special session or hold an online special session, as lawmakers in Utah will be doing starting tomorrow.
“I’m trying to be very supportive of Gov. Little, but I also represent a lot of constituents who are very upset,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “I have been contacted by so many small businesses inside and outside of my district who need the order lifted to go back to work, to not only provide for their families but to keep them from going under.”
Under the Idaho Constitution only the governor can call a special session, so even if a majority of lawmakers want it, Little does not have to call one. However, among House Republicans at least concerns about the scope of the stay-home order unite some of the most conservative rank-and-file members with some of the leadership. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, wrote Little a letter on Sunday asking that he let regional public health districts modify the order to reflect local conditions, Boise State Public Radio reported.
"Arguably, the Legislature has little authority under existing Idaho law if, as is the case now, an emergency disaster unfolds while we stand in adjournment," Bedke wrote. "But I am mindful, as you are, that the way you exercise legislative powers now will affect how the Legislature views those powers when it next convenes."
While much of the Republican opposition to the order comes from members of the party's more conservative wing who don't always see eye-to-eye with Little on a range of issues, some more moderate local lawmakers who are typically closer to Little in outlook also worry extending the order could hurt the economy.
“I think we have to be conservative in managing the hazard,” said Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls. “And I do think that (Little) wants to open up the state more, and that will happen in the next few weeks, but I do think it’s important that we seriously start moving towards and getting the state opened up again. … My preference would be to open it up a little more at this point and start progressing in the next 30 to 60 days to getting fully back to our normal lives.”
“There needs to be a little more of a balanced approach right now,” said Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls. “Economically we’re killing ourselves. I would have liked to have seen a little bit more power given to the counties to make some decisions about what they should do. … I support the governor, but gosh, we’ve got to be reasonable.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said she has been hearing confusion from some of her constituents about what is allowed and what isn't under the modified order. Others, she said, think it’s ironic that school districts will be allowed to determine whether to reopen based on local conditions but private businesses won’t have the same flexibility.
“I’m seeing a distinct difference in responses from constituents who have different employment situations,” she said. “If you’re still employed and you’re still being paid or you’re able to work from home or work at work, it’s a very different response from those who aren’t allowed to work and don’t have any stimulus funding yet or don’t have their loan yet. There’s a dichotomy out there.”
Horman said she wishes data about trends in coronavirus cases in Idaho was more readily available and that Little had made the numbers part of the justification for his decision.
“If you’re making that decision based on data, share it and then we’ll have a better understanding,” she said. “I can’t make a call on (whether Little was right). I don’t have access to trend lines and those sorts of things. It’s hard to judge and it’s hard to make a call when you don’t have access to the data.”