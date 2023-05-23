The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has filed a civil lawsuit against two officials in Idaho Falls School District 91.

Download PDF D91 Complaint
A copy of the complaint included in the lawsuit Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal filed against the District 91 superintendent and communications director.

The lawsuit against Superintendent James Shank and Director of Communications Margaret Wimborne accuses them of inappropriately using school district funds to publish mailers, bookmarks and other materials that showed support for a bond that was voted on in November.


D91 bond bookmark

D91 bond bookmark

The front of a bookmark printed by District 91 with information on the bond. 

Download PDF Memorandum
The memorandum written by attorneys at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP discussing the legal rules of producing media with bond information.

