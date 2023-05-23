A copy of the mailer sent out by Idaho Falls School District 91. Copies of the mailer were made with school district funds, and Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal argued describing Idaho Falls High School as "overcrowded amounted to advocacy.
The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is seen in this file photo.
John Miller / jmiller@postregister.com
The lawsuit against Superintendent James Shank and Director of Communications Margaret Wimborne accuses them of inappropriately using school district funds to publish mailers, bookmarks and other materials that showed support for a bond that was voted on in November.
The bond, which failed to pass, would have provided $250 million to build a new high school, two new elementary schools and to renovate Skyline High School.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal wrote in a news release announcing the lawsuit that Shank and Wimborne's materials crossed the line because they included wording Neal says amounts to advocacy, in violation of Idaho Code 74-604, part of the Public Integrity in Elections Act.
"All bookmarks, postcards, and mailers produced and paid for by Idaho Falls School District 91 contain the words 'Need' 'Aged,' and 'Overcrowding,' which was contrary to advice of the district’s counsel," the complaint filed in the civil case states.
The front of a bookmark printed by District 91 with information on the bond.
Copies of a mailer sent out by the school district stated the bond would "pay to replace overcrowded Idaho Falls High School," and turn the school into a technical education center.
Further down, the mailer states, "D91 needs to address growth and overcrowding and improve school safety and security."
A bookmark printed by the school district said, "Our students need modern, safe and secure schools. We need to address growth and crowding in schools."
The prosecutor's office said an investigation, which according to the release was spurred by complaints to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, found invoices of the costs of these materials. The combined cost equals $14,204.05. Wimborne reportedly arranged the orders with Shank's approval.
The defendants did not deny making the purchases, instead indicating to the prosecutor's office they believed their actions were legal.
Hillary Radcliffe, chairwoman of the school district's board of trustees, defended Shank and Wimborne in a statement Tuesday.
"Per Idaho Code 74-605 school districts are allowed to share a public entity's reason for a ballot measure and factual information about that measure," Radcliffe said. "We believe that Dr. Shank and Ms. Wimborne have done nothing wrong. It is important that the district inform the taxpayers about issues facing the district and that is all that was done here. This complaint is an attempt to silence the district's ability to share factual information with parents and patrons."
Wimborne defended herself in an email to the Post Register.
"We produced a bookmark to share basic, factual information about the bond, and also highlight Open Houses and a website where parents/patrons could find more information, including tax impacts," Wimborne said. "The mailer that was sent to all D91 parents and patrons, in part, in response to criticism from past bond elections that we only shared information with parents, and not with the community at large."
Neal said in both the release and the complaint that District 91 was warned in a memorandum from its attorneys at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP about what content published in bond materials may be problematic. The memorandum, which was read to the board at a meeting on July 26, does not address the specific statements on the bookmarks and mailers.
“We find, and the case law illustrates, the most questionable actions often occur when districts try to explain the “need” for the new facilities," the memorandum reportedly said. "Such explanations can be seen as advocating for the bond measure even if the information is inherently factual. Stating the crowding issues or age of facilities, while perhaps factual, may be better left to foundation and committee members.”
The Public Integrity in Elections Act allows for a $1,500 fine against public officials for knowingly violating the law and a $250 fine against officials or employees who "conduct or participate in an activity that violate the provisions of this chapter."
Neal did not say who complained to the prosecutor's office about the bond materials.
The Public Integrity in Elections Act was passed in 2018 with backing from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative lobbying organization.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation published a statement on its website in November accusing District 91 of violating the law and "campaigning at taxpayer expense."
"District 91 is just the latest example of bad behavior which is deserving of significantly worse consequences than what was written into statute four years ago," the organization wrote.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has accused District 91 of violating the law before. In 2018, District 91 published a flyer saying a bond up for a vote would not affect property tax rates. The Freedom Foundation sent a letter to Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark, but no case was filed against the school district.
It couldn't be easily determined whether any similar lawsuits have been filed in the state in the five years since the Public Integrity in Elections Act passed. An internet search found two somewhat similar complaints — one against West Ada School District and another against former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — that were resolved by the parties removing internet postings.
Neal did not say why he waited six months to file suit. He said there had been discussions with District 91's attorneys before the lawsuit was filed but that he couldn't elaborate on those discussions due to legal reasons.
