Bonneville County Republicans want to change the state party's rules and state law to give legislative district committees more power to fill vacant seats.
"The problem with it is, we now have the executive branch picking members for the state Legislature," said Bryan Smith, who is the fourth vice chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and also the second vice chairman of the state party. "We believe that's a separation of powers issue. The governor should not be able to pick who serves in the Legislature."
Under current Idaho code, if a legislator leaves before the end of his or her term, the legislative district committee for the party to which that lawmaker belonged is required to submit three names to the governor to fill the seat. The governor then chooses one of them. The proposed rule change the county central committee approved Thursday night would change this so the committee would only submit one name to the governor.
Smith said they plan to present the proposed rule change to the state party central committee at its winter meeting in early January. If it passes the state committee, and if the Legislature doesn't then change state code to follow suit, Smith said the party would have grounds to sue in federal court based on separation of powers and freedom of association.
"We are a private organization," Smith said. "We get to pick how we pick our guys, and the state needs to conform to our rule on this issue."
Smith compared it to the issues in the 2008 case Idaho Republican Party v. Ysursa, when the party sued the state over its law mandating open primaries. The party won, and in 2011 state law was changed to let parties hold closed primaries if they wish, which the Idaho Republican Party now does.
"(People) think the Republican Party is like a right, it's a government branch," Smith said. "It's not. It's a private enterprise."
There were two legislative vacancies in District 33, which mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls, in late 2017. Both times Mark Fuller, who is the chairman of the Bonneville County central committee, was the local legislative committee’s first choice, and both times Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed someone else.
The first opened when longtime state Sen. Bart Davis left to become U.S. Attorney for Idaho. Otter picked Tony Potts to fill the seat; Potts served during the 2018 session but lost to now-Sen. Dave Lent in that year’s Republican primary. The second was when former Rep. Janet Trujillo left to become a state Tax Commissioner. Otter appointed now-incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt. Smith said Otter never even called Fuller either time.
“We’ve got a real problem with that,” Smith said. “We think that the legislative district elected precinct committee officers, they need to be making the decision. Not someone in Boise who may not be aligned with our party and may not be aligned with the values of the district.”
While the governor would technically still have the power to make the appointment, the proposed rule change says that if the governor doesn’t act within 15 days, the legislative district committee’s nominee would fill the vacancy automatically.
“It shifts power to the grassroots level, too,” Smith said. “It shifts power to the county instead of to the highest executive.”
The resolution passed overwhelmingly, Smith said. Stephanie Mickelsen, who said she was one of just three to vote against it, said she thinks there’s a difference between how a party runs its primary and making appointments to public office.
“Some people believe it didn’t separate the branches of government, but I think it was the second check in the system to make sure the person who gets appointed is thoroughly vetted,” she said.
Both Smith and Mickelsen had questions about the partisan implications of the law. What if there were a Democratic governor, Smith asked, and the committee can’t find three people interested in serving? Under current law, that would mean the governor could fill the seat with a Democrat.
Mickelsen wondered what would happen in cases where a Democratic legislative seat is vacant. Would you want the Republican governor to only have one name to choose from? Mickelsen said the process for filling legislative vacancies is similar to that for county-level offices, where the local party committee also recommends three names.
“I can hardly imagine federal courts would throw that out, but that’s just my take,” she said.
The committee also voted unanimously to pass a resolution supporting the Electoral College and urging the Idaho Legislature to reject the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a compact which has been passed by 15 Democratic states and the District of Columbia and would, once enough states to have an electoral college majority sign on, give their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. So presidential elections would effectively be decided by popular vote rather than the Electoral College. Smith said they also plan to present this at the winter meeting.