BOISE — A resolution honoring the history of the Bonneville Hotel passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday, meaning it will be in place just a day ahead of a ribbon-cutting and celebration of the newly renovated building scheduled for Thursday.
The hotel, which opened in 1927 and is located near City Hall, has long been one of the most prominent buildings in downtown Idaho Falls. In more recent years, the Bonneville was a privately owned, low-income apartment building.
“I remember watching that hotel, and watching it in its heyday, and then also of course seeing it when it needed renovation,” said Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency bought it in 2018 and The Housing Company rebuilt it into a 35-unit affordable housing complex with some help from grants, tax credits and an investment from Optum.
Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls, talked about the hotel’s historic nature and his childhood memories of his parents talking about visiting the restaurant there.
“This is an opportunity, as it has been remodeled, to celebrate that reopening,” he said.