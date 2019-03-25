BOISE — A bill to put some regulations on bail enforcement agents in Idaho is headed to the governor's desk.
The House voted 63-2 Monday to pass Senate Bill 1110, which sets some requirements for bounty hunters, such as that they must be over 18, a citizen or legal resident of the United States, not be a fugitive from justice and, if carrying a weapon, be allowed to do so under state and federal law. It also requires bounty hunters to wear an identifying badge and to notify the county sheriff before making a “planned apprehension” such as raiding someone’s home.
“This bill still allows the practice of bounty hunting but puts some sideboards around it,” said sponsor Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Lawmakers have been discussing regulating the bail enforcement industry for the past few years, partly in response to a few high-profile incidents involving bounty hunters, including a couple in Canyon County that ended in gunfire and one in Ammon in 2015 where a bounty hunter shot and killed a fugitive after the man pulled a gun on the bounty hunter.