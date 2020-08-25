BOISE — The Idaho Legislature met for a second, tumultuous day of its special session Tuesday that started with a lengthy debate on ending the coronavirus emergency and ended with Ammon Bundy's arrest for refusing to leave a Capitol auditorium.
Bundy, an Emmett resident who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and has been a vocal critic of Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order and other government restrictions intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, had already made his presence known on the first day of the special session. He and other opponents of coronavirus restrictions had packed the House gallery and committee rooms to voice their views, leading lawmakers to abandon any efforts to enforce social distancing guidelines. The events that set Bundy's arrest in motion started with an afternoon meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, which was scheduled to hold the second day of a hearing in the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium on four bills which Bundy opposed to give entities such as schools and businesses immunity from coronavirus-related civil liability.
When the meeting started committee Chairman Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said the committee would instead consider one bill on the subject, a more limited one being proposed by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. Before the bill could be introduced, the meeting almost immediately descended into chaos when two people sat at a table reserved from credentialed members of the press, and Chaney ordered them removed when they refused to leave. As many people in the crowd started to yell and voice their displeasure, state police formed a line in front of the lawmakers' desks, with one man screaming Nazi references at them such as "Nuremberg!!!" and "You were following orders!!!" at the police. Police arrested Bryan Bowermaster, of Boise, who said he was an independent journalist, citing him for trespassing and releasing him.
"We must remember that the power of the people is the only prerequisite, the only origin of power, other than God," Bowermaster told the Idaho Press, although he declined to answer questions.
The Judiciary Committee met a couple of hours later to introduce Young's bill, in a new room to which they limited access to about a dozen members of the public. It would give legal immunity to businesses, schools and local governments for damages or injury related to coronavirus exposure, except in cases of willful or reckless misconduct. It would not, unlike a previous bill, require entities to "make a good faith effort to comply with a statute, rule, or lawful order of a government entity in effect at the time" to receive immunity, which opponents said could lead to them enforcing mask mandates and other such requirements.
“This bill does not require businesses to become an enforcement mechanism for a government or a health district or anyone else for requirements in relation to COVID," Young said.
Chaney said he intends to hold a hearing on the bill Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bundy had been sitting at the press table in the Lincoln Auditorium, telling the Idaho Press he was upset about "citizen journalists," one of them representing Health Freedom Idaho, being removed from the hearing earlier, and was protesting that.
"I'm going to sit right here," he said.
More than a dozen Idaho State and Boise police cars lined up in front of the Capitol, and police closed the block of West Jefferson Street in front of the Capitol as Bundy sat in the auditorium with a handful of his supporters. A little after 5 p.m., a few dozen police came down the hall, ordered everyone to leave the auditorium or be arrested and closed the auditorium doors. As some of Bundy's supporters in the hallway tried to look in to see what was happening, police arrested Bundy and two others who refused to leave, wheeling Bundy, hands cuffed behind his back, out of the Capitol in the wheeled office chair in which he was sitting. State police said Bundy refused to stand. He was booked into Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and resisting and obstructing officers, a misdemeanor.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, put out a statement Tuesday evening condemning "the events that have taken place over the past couple of days."
"It is important to protect the rights of all to participate in the process, not simply those who are the most aggressive and have the loudest voices," Bedke said. "Unfortunately, a small group of individuals have disrupted what should be a deliberate and fair process. The end result has been chaotic and unproductive."
Little called the special session, which started on Monday, to deal with administering the November elections and civil immunity legislation. However, one of the most hotly debated measures of the day was on a somewhat different topic. The House voted 48-20 to end the state of emergency Little declared in March in response to coronavirus. To some of the resolution's supporters, the curative measures the state has taken to combat coronavirus are worse than the disease.
"This virus has a 99% or better survival rate," said Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett. "We are seeing suicides. We are seeing suicides among young people who have their whole life in front of them, who don’t know where to turn and they can’t see an end to it. We are putting our children in plexiglass cages. We are masking faces so people who are hearing impaired feel lost and cannot function.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, pointed to the special session itself as evidence that there is an emergency.
“Why has all this happened?" Gannon asked. "It’s because people believe that the virus is real. They believe that it is a problem. They believe that it is important enough to have a special session. It’s important enough for the president of the United States to say ‘wear a mask, it’s patriotic.’ It’s important enough for Sean Hannity to say ‘wear a mask.’”
To Bedke, the resolution is about defending the Legislature's power. Bedke said a governor shouldn't be able to extend a disaster declaration "ad infinitum," and said he supports a constitutional amendment during the 2021 session to let the Legislature reconvene and take action after a certain amount of time in the event of a disaster declaration.
“Will our actions here be largely symbolic today?" Bedke asked. "Maybe that’s true, but I’ll default to defending the legislative branch, period. And I’ll default to defending the House in that process, period."
The Senate, however, has not taken up the resolution, and it remains to be seen if they will. Senate Republicans spent several hours in caucus Tuesday but took very little public action before finally adjourning for the day. The Idaho Attorney General's opined Tuesday that the resolution is likely illegal, since the Idaho Constitution says the governor gets to set the reasons for a special session.
"It isn't part of the topics that were put before us," said Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
The House and Senate will reconvene Wednesday morning, for what could be the last day of the special session.