BOISE — Both chambers of the Idaho Legislature have now unanimously passed a measure calling on the Federal Communications Commission to do something about scam and spam phone calls.
"This problem is not confined to one state or one population or one sector of our economy," said sponsor Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls. "It's coming to the point where no one wants to answer their phones, so they're letting phone calls go to message."
The joint memorial, which passed the House a week ago and the Senate on Thursday, calls on the FCC and Congress to "provide the resources necessary and take every reasonable step to procure the necessary expertise to prosecute and end this interference and misuse of our communication system."