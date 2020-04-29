Local governments and business groups are launching a voluntary program to encourage businesses, as they reopen, to adopt plans to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
"It is so important that the consumer feel confident, when they enter these businesses, that they're going to be safe," Chip Schwarze, head of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said at a news conference Wednesday.
Businesses that want to take part in the "Look, Ask, Share" program just need to go to eilocalgems.com and report that they have a health plan. While there aren't any set criteria, it could include measures such as frequent cleaning and disinfecting and maintaining social distancing. Then, they can download "Look, Ask, Share" materials, including a poster they can put in their windows advertising to customers that they have a plan. The program is so-named because customers are encouraged to look to see if there is a plan, ask to see it and share their experiences online or by word-of-mouth, particularly praising businesses that are trying to keep customers safe.
"What we're hoping is positive reinforcement on the side of customers and consumers will make businesses want to (follow) ... best practices," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The campaign is meant to work hand-in-hand with "Support Local Gems," an effort being spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch to encourage people to support local businesses, and Gov. Brad Little's plan to reopen Idaho businesses in stages.
After issuing a stay-home order in late March that directed businesses deemed non-essential to close their physical locations, last week Little announced a four-part reopening plan. Some businesses will be allowed to reopen in the first stage, which starts on Friday. In Stage Two, which will start on May 16 provided there isn't a spike in coronavirus cases, restaurants, gyms and hair salons will be able to start to reopen. Bars and large venues such as movie theaters and sports arenas will be able, if they follow certain rules, to start to reopen in Stage Four, which is scheduled to start on June 13.
Although people who violate Little's stay-home order can be charged with a misdemeanor, so far local authorities in eastern Idaho have mostly been uninvolved in enforcing it and relied on voluntary compliance. They stressed Wednesday that the "Look, Ask, Share" program is voluntary and that local cities don't plan to contravene Little's guidelines on reopening dates.
"The reality is that positive reinfrocement has gotten us to where we are now, with such a low (number) of cases" in eastern Idaho, said Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti.
Under Little's order, restaurants that want to offer sit-down service are the only type of business that will need a specific approval to be able to reopen — their plans will need to be approved by Eastern Idaho Public Health. Eastern Idaho Public Health District Director Geri Rackow encouraged business owners with questions to visit the public health district's website, where information for business owners is available in both English and Spanish, or to jump on one of the webinars for business owners the health district holds every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. She said the health district's guidance can help all types of businesses, not just restaurants.
"We would encourage them to make a plan even if they don't have to submit it to us," she said.