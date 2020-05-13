The latest campaign finance reports show many of eastern Idaho's 13 contested Republican legislative primaries to be competitive in terms of dollars raised and how much support candidates are getting.
The deadline to file April campaign finance reports was this week. Influential groups are giving a lot to local candidates and some well-known political figures are making their preferences known.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has donated to Dave Radford, who is challenging Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Reps. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, and Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, who are defending their seats against challenges from the right. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson is backing Marco Erickson, who is running as a more moderate candidate against Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Britt Raybould, who is defending her seat against former Rep. Ron Nate. Major statewide business and agricultural PACs are giving a lot, usually but not always backing more moderate candidates in races with further-right ones.
The RHINO PAC, which supports further-right Republicans against more moderate ones, has donated to numerous further-right local candidates, as have Bonneville County GOP officials Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith, the Eagle-based precious metals dealer Money Metals Exchange and its president Stefan Gleason. Make Liberty Win, a PAC associated with the libertarian student activist group Young Americans for Liberty, has been spending locally on mailers and phone calls on behalf of more conservative candidates, as have the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and Idaho Freedom Action, which is affiliated with the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
This year’s primary is being conducted entirely by mail due to coronavirus concerns. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote or request an absentee ballot. Ballots received through June 2 will count, with results announced that night.
District 30
In what has turned out to be a contentious race for the Senate seat Dean Mortimer is vacating at the end of year, both candidates are going into the election with decent-sized war chests.
Kevin Cook has raised almost $31,000 this year and had $10,259.27 on April 30. His long list of donors in April includes would-be seatmate Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, and many agricultural and business PACs, including the Idaho Wheat and Barley and Idaho Potato Industry PACs, plus ones representing Idaho Power Company, the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and the Food Producers of Idaho. Adam Frugoli has raised $46,669 this year, of which $25,000 was money he loaned to his own campaign in February and March, and had $15,263.16 on April 30.
The district includes much of Ammon and rural western Bonneville County.
District 31
There are two competitive primaries for House seats representing Bingham County, although only one where both candidates are raising money.
David Cannon and Chad Cole are running for the 31A House seat; incumbent Neil Anderson is not running for another term. Cannon has raised $3,943.47 this year and had $2,703.45 on April 30. Cole hasn't raised or spent anything and has nothing in his campaign account.
For the 31B seat, incumbent Julianne Young has raised $23,542.98 this year and had $10,911.74 on April 30. Her long list of donors in April include Blaine Conzatti, head of the Family Policy Alliance, which has endorsed Young; Rocky Mountain Power's PAC; the Professional Firefighters of Idaho; Idaho Optometric Physicians PAC; and former state Treasurer Ron Crane. Her challenger Donavan Harrington has raised $12,271.45 this year, spent $8,857.50 and had $3,413.95 on April 30. His supporters include Julie Van Orden, who held the seat before Young beat her in the 2018 primary.
District 32
The challenger for the 32B House seat has outraised the incumbent with help from numerous PACs plus the richest man in Idaho.
Christensen has raised $14,317.23 this year, spent $14,505.51 and had $1,557.89 on April 30. His April donors include the Idaho Optometric Physicians Association and Winning For Idaho, which represents Coeur d'Alene Racing. Radford has raised $30,200 this year, spent $24,006 and had $6,194 on April 30. His April donors include Mortimer; Idaho Falls City Council President Tom Hally; former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham; former Idaho Falls Rep. Linden Bateman; and numerous PACs, many representing agricultural interests.
The district includes eastern Bonneville County and all of Teton, Caribou, Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
District 33
Both candidates for Idaho Falls' 33B House seat are going into the last day of the race with similarly sized war chests.
Erickson has raised $16,026 this year, spent $5,389.62 and had $10,636.38 on April 30. Other than Simpson, most of his April donors were individuals with Idaho Falls addresses. Zollinger has raised $21,137.69 this year, spent $14,109.52 and had $9,867.93 on April 30. His April donors include the Idaho Health Care Association; the Idaho Beer and Wine Distributors Association; the Idaho Optometric Physicians; the Idaho Medical Political Action Committee; the Idaho Consumer Owned Utilities Association; the Idaho Bankers Association; the Idaho Association of Chiropractic Physicians; the Idaho Association of Nurse Anesthetists; and the Distilled Spirits Council.
District 34
Jacob Householder, who is running against now-Rep. Doug Ricks for the District 34 Senate seat, has raised $4,449.46 this year, spent $2,654.05 and had $1,795.41 on April 30. The Senate seat's current occupant, Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, is not running for another term.
Ricks, R-Rexburg, has raised $17,761.38 for his Senate bid, spent $4,372.54 and had $14,822.93 on April 30. He got money from a long list of agricultural and business PACs in April, including the Idaho Dental PAC; the Idaho Loggers PAC; Rocky Mountain Power; Idaho Power Company; PACs representing the potato industry and sugarbeet, wheat and barley growers; the Idaho Beer and Wine Distributors Association; the Idaho Forest Group; the Farm Bureau; the Idaho Medical Political Action Committee; Amalgamated Sugar; and the Idaho Bankers Association.
Shane Ruebush, who is running for Ricks' House seat, has raised $7,267.26 this year, spent $3,938.65 and had $3,328.61 on April 30. Jon Weber, a current Madison County commissioner who is also running for the seat, has raised $8,000, spent $3,937.31 and had $4,062.69 on April 30. He got donations from several PACs in April, including the Farm Bureau and the Idaho Potato Industry PAC.
In the 34B seat, former Rep. Ron Nate has raised $17,323 for his comeback bid, spent $13,130.65 and had $5,206.38 on April 30. His biggest donors in April were Dan and Aricka Beck, son and daughter-in-law of Doyle, who each gave $1,000. Other supporters include Reps. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard. Incumbent Rep. Britt Raybould has raised $33,824 this year, spent $13,827.65 and had $24,941.82 on April 30. She has a good deal of support from her legislative colleagues, getting donations in April from three senators, including Hill, and six House members, including Speaker Scott Bedke. She also got contributions from many of the same PACs backing Ricks.
The district covers Madison and northern Bonneville counties.
District 35
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, who is defending his seat against challenger Jud Miller, raised $26,800 in April and still had $19,426.82 on April 30. He has the support of a long list of PACs, including Idaho Power, the Sugarbeet Growers, the Farm Bureau, the Professional Firefighters of Idaho, Amalgamated Sugar and the Wheat and Barley and Potato Industry PACs. Miller has raised $8,676 but spent most of it and had $21.93 on April 30.
Karey Hanks, who held the 35B House seat until Furniss beat her in the 2018 primary, is running for the 35A seat this time. Hanks has raised $15,870, spent $10,823.11 and had $5,440.59 on April 30. Rep. Jerald Raymond has raised $19,250 this year, spent $23,289.77 and had $5,088.18 on April 30. April donors include seven fellow lawmakers including Bedke, and many of the same PACs backing Burtenshaw.
Furniss has raised $15,910 this year, spent $7,763.64 and had $9,435.49 on April 30, much from the same PACs backing his seatmates. His challenger, Lewisville Mayor George Judd, had $530.22 on April 30.
District 8
Marla Lawson, who is challenging Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, has raised $4,124, spent $2,848.32 and had $1,373.50 on April 30. Thayn has raised $10,450, spent $12,057.40 and had $4,018.06 on April 30, with donations from PACs including the Idaho Potato Industry PAC, the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers PAC, the Idaho Forest Group, the Farm Bureau's PAC, the Idaho Cattle PAC and the Idaho Bankers Association.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who is defending her seat against LaVerne Sessions of Salmon, has raised $15,293 this year, spent $17,229.99 and had $8,316.45 on April 30, with donors including the Hecla Mining Company, the Farm Bureau, the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers, the Idaho Land Fund and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. Sessions has raised $23,540, spent $17,345.32 and had $6,194.68 on April 30, mostly from individual donors, although the Idaho Potato Industry and Idaho Cattle PACs did contribute in April.