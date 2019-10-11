The challenger for an Idaho Falls City Council seat outraised the incumbent in September, although the incumbent appears to have pulled ahead with a loan and several $1,000 contributions a week ago.
Stephanie Lucas, who is challenging incumbent Tom Hally for Council Seat No. 3, has raised $1,350 since declaring her candidacy, spent $275.09 and ended the reporting period with $1,099.91 in her campaign account, according to her campaign's Oct. 10 pre-general election report.
While the report does not show any itemized donations, a "48 hour notice," which campaigns are required to file for contributions of $1,000 or more, shows her campaign got $1,000 on Sept. 27 from Bryan Smith, a local lawyer who is the fourth vice chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and second vice chairman of the state Republican Party.
Hally, whose pre-general report only covers the month of September, reported raising just $11 that month and closing the month with nothing in his campaign account and $110 in credit card debt for sending out mailers. However, on Oct. 4 he loaned $4,000 to his campaign and received $1,000 each from Stacy Crnkovich; Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks; Lynn Morgan; Morgan Construction; and Rainey Creek Enterprises.
Hally's campaign has spent $2,675 on billboards, according to another 48-hour notice.
The reports are publicly available through the city's website, idahofallsidaho.gov.
Councilman John Radford, who is running for another term unopposed, reported no fundraising from Dec. 31, 2018 to Sept. 30 and had $584.56 in his campaign account as of then. Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman, who is also running unopposed, has raised $677.49 this year, spent $490.04 and had $187.45 in her campaign account and $577.49 in debt, most of it from loans she made to her campaign.
Election Day is Nov. 5.