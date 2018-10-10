Wednesday was the filing deadline for campaign finance reports in which all Idaho candidates and political committees need to record their fundraising and spending activity from May 26 through Sept. 30.
How much are the candidates in local contested legislative races raising?
District 8
Democrat Jon Glick, who is challenging Republican incumbent Terry Gestrin for the 8A House seat, raised almost $18,300 during the filing period, spent about $5,300 and closed with $13,856.70.
Glick's campaign report lists 190 individual donations. He got $2,000 from the Valley County Democrats in three separate donations. Prominent Democratic names on the list include House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who gave $250, and former Congressman Larry LaRocco, who gave $200. Most of the others are smaller amounts, some from Boise addresses but many from within the sprawling rural district, which encompasses Valley, Boise, Gem, Lemhi and Custer counties.
Gestrin raised $4,275 and closed the filing period with $8,477.92. His biggest donation was $1,000 from the Region VII Republicans, followed by $500 each from the House Republican Caucus, the Idaho Forest Group, from House Majority Caucus Chairman John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and from Winning for Idaho, which is Coeur d'Alene Racing's Political Action Committee, and from Midas Gold Idaho, a mining company that has plans for an operation in the district.
For the Senate seat, incumbent Steve Thayn raised $3,060, spent $4,115.32 and closed with $3,682.74. His biggest donors were the Region VII Republicans, who gave $1,000, followed by the Senate Republican PAC and Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who gave $500 each.
His Constitution Party challenger, Kirsten Faith Richardson, reported no financial activity or campaign funds. A report from William Sifford, who is running as an independent, wasn't available by press time.
District 30
Pat Tucker, the Democratic candidate for the 30A House seat, outraised the Republican Gary Marshall, raising more than $17,000 during the filing period compared to Marshall's $7,550. Tucker has also spent more on campaigning, and both closed the filing period with between $7,000 and $8,000 in the bank.
Tucker has a long list of mostly small donors with Idaho Falls addresses. She has also received a good amount of party support — $2,000 from the Idaho Democratic Party, $1,000 from the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee and $500 each from the Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and from Boise Democrat Ilana Rubel's campaign committee.
Marshall's biggest donations were $2,000 from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, followed by $1,000 each from the Region VII Republicans and from Vander Woude's political committee.
The district includes Ammon and other areas of western Bonneville County outside of Idaho Falls.
District 32
Republican Chad Christensen will be the only name on the ballot for the 32B House seat, but he is facing write-in challenges from Democrat Ralph Mossman and from Tom Loertscher, the Republican incumbent Christensen beat in the primary. The district includes much of eastern Bonneville County plus Teton, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties.
None of their campaign finance reports were available on the Secretary of State's website by press time.
District 33
Barbara Ehardt, the Republican incumbent defending the 33A House seat, and her Democratic challenger Jim De Angelis, raised $9,650 and $7,290.11, respectively, during the filing period. De Angelis spent almost $6,600, compared to $4,170.22 for Ehardt. Ehardt closed with $6,546.11, De Angelis with $2,417.68.
Ehardt got $2,000 from the Bonneville Republicans. Her next-biggest donors were the Region VII GOP, which gave $1,000, followed by $500 each from Winning for Idaho, Vander Woude, the Republican Caucus, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
De Angelis had a longer campaign finance report — 54 donors, compared to 12 for Ehardt — much of it consisting of smaller donations from Idaho Falls residents. He also got $1,000 from the county Democrats and $1,000 from the Idaho Democratic Party.
George Morrison, the Democrat running against incumbent Bryan Zollinger for the 33B House seat, raised $7,609.11 during the filing period, spent $2,612.25 and closed with $6,798.39. His campaign finance report looked like those of many of the other Democrats running for the Legislature — $1,000 each from the county and state parties, the rest in mostly smaller donations from Idaho Falls residents. He got 50 donations total, from 40 individuals and groups when you account for people who gave multiple times.
Zollinger raised $10,597.53, spent $6,666.45 and closed with $7,267.03. His biggest donations were $2,000 from the Bonneville Republicans, $1,000 from the Region VII Republicans and $500 each from Winning for Idaho, Vander Woude's committee, the House Republican Caucus and the MIEC PAC, which represents a medical malpractice insurance group.
Jerry Sehlke, the Democrat running against Republican David Lent for the Senate seat, raised $6,288.94, spent $1,501.48 and closed with $6,072.12. Like Morrison and De Angelis, he also got $1,000 each from the state and county Democratic parties, with most of the rest in mostly smaller donations from 28 Idaho Falls residents.
Lent's campaign finance report wasn't posted online by press time.
The district includes most of the city of Idaho Falls.
District 34
Robert Nielsen, the Democrat running against Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, raised $3,298.53 during the filing period, of which $1,000 each came from the state and Bonneville County Democratic parties. The district covers Madison County and part of northern Bonneville. He spent $3,505.22 and closed with $878.11.
Hill, who started the period with more than $38,000 in his campaign account, raised almost $18,000 more, spent $32,214.97 and closed with almost $24,000. His biggest contributors, at $1,000 each, were the Idaho Credit Union Legislative Action Committee, Peggy and Richard Larsen of Rexburg, the Idaho Forest Group, the Region VII Republicans, the Idaho Health Care Association PAC, Monsanto and Regence Blue Shield.
Hill is the Senate president pro tempore, and much of his spending wasn't on his own campaign but on contributions to a wide range of Republican candidates and organizations.
District 35
Rodney Furniss, the Republican candidate for the 35B House seat, raised $3,850 during the filing period and closed it with $2,403.52. His biggest donors were the Region VII Republicans, Vander Woude, and the PACs of the Food Producers of Idaho and the Idaho Farm Bureau.
His Democratic opponent, Jerry Browne, reported no fundraising or spending and closed the filing period with no money.
The district covers Clark, Fremont, Jefferson and Butte counties.