BOISE — A major overhaul of Idaho’s campaign finance reporting law passed the Idaho House 52-15 on Monday.
It passed the Senate in late February and will now head back to that body. The House amended Senate Bill 1113 to raise the threshold at which political committees have to report spending or contributions from $500 to $1,000. The House also changed it to say that if a candidate is late in filing a report, the $50-per-day fine wouldn’t kick until after 48 hours have passed.
The bill, which was crafted by an interim legislative committee, would require candidates to file reports more often, every month on the 10th day of each month for the four months before a primary or general election. It would require candidates for local offices to report contributions or spending once they have raised or spent more than $500. And it would create a central, online database, maintained by the Idaho Secretary of State, for reporting all campaign contributions and expenditures from every level of government. It wouldn’t make any changes to the reporting thresholds for statewide or legislative candidates.
The new rules will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, a general election year when city offices wouldn’t be up for election. Floor sponsor Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, said this would give local candidates time to learn about the new reporting requirements. He also said the Secretary of State would reach out to political treasurers to tell them about the new rules.
“There is going to be a significant educational effort from the Secretary of State’s office,” he said.
A second campaign finance reform bill that emerged from the committee’s work that would have expanded electioneering communication requirements. That bill stalled in the Senate amid concerns about donor privacy from lobbying groups, and Wood said he doesn’t expect it to go anywhere this session.