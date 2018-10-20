With a little more than two weeks until Election Day, candidates are buying ads, traveling the state and making their final pitches to voters.
The statewide Republican ticket is on the bus tour of the state it does around this time every four years. They will be in eastern Idaho from Monday evening through Thursday morning. The plan is to wrap up Monday with campaign stops in Mackay, Challis and Salmon, then to swing through the area Tuesday with stops in Arco, Terreton, Dubois, Ashton, Island Park, St. Anthony and Rexburg. Wednesday they plan to stop in Rigby, Victor, Driggs, Sugar City, Menan and Idaho Falls. Thursday morning, they plan to stop in Blackfoot before heading south and west.
Brad Little, the current Republican lieutenant governor who is running for governor, released his second TV ad of the campaign season, this one about education.
"Every day in our classrooms, heroes' work is being done," Little says, over soft music and video of him with children in classrooms. "As your governor, I'll continue to invest in our teachers. I'll make sure your tax dollars are spent wisely and not wasted on bureaucracy. I believe in local control of public education, and I want every parents' voice to be heard and respected."
Supporters of Proposition 2, the ballot measure to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level, also plan to spend the next two weeks knocking on doors, making phone calls and pushing in every way possible to make sure the initiative gets passed. The green RV that has become a symbol of the expansion campaign was in eastern Idaho last week, stopping in Idaho Falls, Shelley, Rexburg and Pocatello.
Idaho is one of four states where voters will decide on Medicaid expansion on Nov. 6, and the pro-expansion campaign got a bit of national attention last week — MSNBC reporter Garrett Haake rode with them and stopped at the North Hi-Way Cafe in Idaho Falls to interview people over breakfast.
Also, local Democratic legislative candidates are hosting a Latino Community Dinner today (Sunday) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho cafeteria, 1600 South 25th East. All three of the Democrats' candidates in District 33 plan to be there, as will District 30A House candidate Pat Tucker, District 34 Senate candidate Robert Nielsen and Democratic secretary of state candidate Jill Humble, according to an email from Tucker's campaign. The food is free and they also plan to help people with questions about voter registration and arranging transportation to the polls.
Upcoming debates
There are at least two debates coming up in local legislative races organized by the League of Women Voters. Tucker and Republican Gary Marshall, candidates for the District 30A House seat, will face off Wednesday. And David Lent and Jerry Sehlke, who are running for the District 33 Senate, will debate Nov. 1. Both debates are at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center, 535 West 21st St.
The government students at Compass Academy have also organized two debates. Tucker and Marshall will debate on Oct. 29, and all six candidates for the Senate and House seats in District 33 will meet at a forum Oct. 30. Both will start at 7 p.m. at the school, 955 Garfield St.
ACU rankings
The American Conservative Union Foundation released its rankings of the 2018 Idaho Legislature last week, and overall found a bit more to like than they did in 2017. The group chose 22 bills to score Senate members on, 24 for House members. The Legislature's average rating went from 62 percent in 2017 to 66 percent this year.
"Idaho lawmakers showed a commitment to reducing government interference in health insurance markets and cutting taxes for Idaho families," ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement. "In the 2018 session, they voted to allow residents to buy the insurance policies that best suit their needs, even if their chosen policy is offered out-of-state. While the legislature frustrated taxpayers with wasteful initiatives like government-run television, citizens should view the move to reduce tax burdens on businesses and individuals as a positive step."
The average senator voted like the ACU would have wanted 64 percent of the time, with an average score of 71 for Senate Republicans and 33 for Democrats. The average score for the House was 69, with average scores of 77 for the Republicans and 29 for the Democrats.
Eastern Idaho Republicans were well represented among the most conservative lawmakers on the ACU's scorecard. Sen. Tony Potts and Reps. Terry Gestrin, Karey Hanks, Dorothy Moon, Ron Nate and Bryan Zollinger got the group's "Award for Conservative Excellence," meaning they voted in line with the ACU's views on more than 90 percent of the bills that were scored. Sens. Steve Bair and Mark Harris and Rep. Barbara Ehardt got their "Award for Conservative Achievement," meaning they scored between 80 and 90.