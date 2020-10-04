What will likely end up being the biggest political story of this week broke late Thursday, when President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.
Much remains to be seen about how this will affect our government or the presidential campaign. Idaho’s Republican lawmakers tweeted their condolences and wished Trump a speedy recovery.
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also announced Friday he had tested positive. Idaho’s Mike Crapo, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Lee, “has no symptoms, has been following appropriate guidelines, and recently tested negative,” his office said Friday.
“He only briefly attended the Judiciary Hearing in person yesterday (less than 20 minutes) and attended the rest of it virtually,” said Crapo spokeswoman Melanie Lawhorn. “He wore a mask for the duration of his in-person attendance.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho’s, office also said he is fine.
“He is healthy and fit and working for the people of Idaho maintaining his usual schedule,” Risch’s office said in an email. “He is free from any symptoms and continues to follow all health guidelines.”
Other than Tuesday’s debate between Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, before Trump announced his coronavirus the big national political story of the week had been Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. Both of Idaho’s U.S. senators met with Barrett last week and followed those meetings with praiseful statements.
“Should her nomination come to the floor of the Senate, as I expect it to, I look forward to casting my vote on her nomination,” Risch said.
Jordan releases first ad, speaks to City ClubPaulette Jordan, the Democrat running against Risch, released her first television ad of the campaign season last week. The 30-second spot, called “Good Shot,” is expected to start running on TV and online soon. The ad focuses on Jordan’s background and criticizes Risch for becoming wealthy while in office; its name comes from a bit where Jordan says she will “fight to give every Idaho family a fair shot, and I’m a pretty good shot,” as she fires a handgun at a target propped up by hay bales.
Risch also has one TV ad up, in which he says he supports less government, more freedom, lower taxes, more jobs and protecting the Second Amendment.
Jordan appeared via video call on Friday afternoon to speak to the City Club of Idaho Falls. She was harshly critical of Risch, hitting on many of the same themes she talked about in her commercial and on the campaign trail, including his wealth and criticizing him for not agreeing to debate her. The City Club had hoped to host a debate but Risch declined, said David Adler, City Club vice president; previously, Risch also had declined a debate invitation from the Boise TV station KTVB.
“Mr. Risch is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the culture of Washington, D.C.,” Jordan said.
Endorsement roundupThe U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Rifle Association
- endorsed Risch’s re-election.
- Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a Republican group that supports clean energy,
- , who is running for re-election against Democrat Aaron Swisher.
- The Safari Club International’s Political Action Committee, a pro-hunting rights group, endorsed Risch and Simpson.
- The small business group the National Federal of Independent Business endorsed Risch.
This weekVice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to meet for their one debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. As of now that debate is expected to move forward despite Trump’s testing positive for coronavirus, as both Pence and Harris have tested negative.
Travis Oler and Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, who are both running for the 31B state House seat, are scheduled to meet at a candidate forum at noon on Friday at the Nuart Theater in Blackfoot. Young was first elected to represent the heavily Republican district, which encompasses all of Bingham County, in 2018. Oler, the Democratic candidate, is a farmer from Shelley who originally looked at running against Risch before running for Legislature.