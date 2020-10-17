If you like debates, last week was your week. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, debated his Democratic opponent Aaron Swisher on Wednesday, while closer to home the candidates in Idaho Falls’ two contested House races faced off at forums hosted by the City Club of Idaho Falls.
The debate between Republican Marco Erickson and Democrat David Roth, who are running through the 33B House seat, was fairly amicable. The men have similar backgrounds in education and social work and agreed on so many issues that toward the end moderator Karole Honas even joked that she had been “struggling for the last hour to find the difference between you two.” The one between Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and her Democratic challenger Miranda Marquit was far more contentious, with Marquit attacking Ehardt’s record on health care, ballot initiatives and much else while Ehardt accused Marquit of misrepresenting her record and warned that keeping Idaho Republican would help avoid the chaos in the streets in cities such as Portland and Seattle.
If you missed either one, they can be viewed via the Facebook and YouTube links on the City Club of Idaho Falls’ website.
Back in Washington, D.C., the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to hold its hearing on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both of Idaho’s Republican senators continued to express support for her confirmation throughout the week. U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who is on the Judiciary Committee, on Monday called her “overwhelmingly qualified” for the bench and praised her “thoughtful exploration of precedent and the Doctrine of Stare Decisis.” Crapo said he doesn’t think her confirmation will result in the gutting of women’s rights protections or end protections for people with pre-existing conditions by overturning the Affordable Care Act, as Democrats are arguing.
“She’s not,” Crapo said. “We all know that. This is simply the tired, worn out argument that is constantly made every time a Republican president nominates a candidate to the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States. It has never been true, and it will not be true with Judge Barrett.”
Crapo sent out press releases later in the week with videos highlighting his questioning of Barrett — for example, one on Wednesday highlighted a line of questioning designed to show Barrett as someone who respects judicial precedent and is not, as Crapo said, “an activist in overturning precedent.” (One of the major objections to Barrett’s nomination is the fear that she will overturn major precedents such as the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing the right to an abortion in the first two trimesters.) As the hearing wrapped up Friday, Crapo called Barrett “an outstanding candidate, and it is an honor to support her for this nomination.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch said on Fox News a week ago that he expects Barrett to be confirmed and raised the possibility of doing so during the “lame duck” session after the election even if President Donald Trump loses or the Senate changes hands.
“I think (Democrats) forget that when the election is over, there’s still a couple months left, whatever happens in the election,” Risch said. “If they throw the president out and every senator that’s up out, there’s still going to be votes after the election. That doesn’t stop things from going on after the election.”
This weekRep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and his Democratic opponent Bill Leake will debate Thursday at a lunchtime forum hosted by the City Club of Idaho Falls. It will be available for viewing online.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is also scheduled to vote on Barrett’s nomination on Thursday.