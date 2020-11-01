Happy Sunday everyone. Seeing as the election will (hopefully) be over after Tuesday, this is my next-to-last campaign column. So, what happened last week?
Last week of the legislative elections
There are several competitive state House races in eastern Idaho. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, who is running for re-election against Democrat Bill Leake, had his personal Facebook page suspended Wednesday night, which also shut him out from administering his campaign page. While Facebook had answered neither Christensen nor the Post Register at the time of this writing, Christensen has been one of the Legislature's loudest critics of Gov. Brad Little's response to coronavirus and of policies such as mask mandates and Little's stay-home order, and thought the suspension may be due to some of his coronavirus-related posts.
In the race between Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Democrat Miranda Marquit in District 33, one of the hardest-fought and most expensive House races in this part of the state, Marquit sent out a mailer touting her support from former Idaho Falls City Councilman Ed Marohn, a registered Republican. The state GOP criticized her use of a Republican elephant logo with the slogan "Republicans for Miranda," and sent out a news release emphasizing its support for Ehardt.
"The use of this logo by her Democratic opponent is unacceptable, deceitful, and shows blatant disrespect for Representative Ehardt and our political process," the party said. "It is time for the Republicans in Legislative District 33 to show their support for Representative Barbara Ehardt and send a clear message to everyone that spreading misinformation and desperate attempts to trick voters will not be tolerated."
Marquit replied that "Republicans working on my campaign asked for a badge that could help them show their support of people and commonsense policies over extremist ideology." She said she removed it and replaced it with a more generic image as soon as she was asked.
"We created a badge for them to use and didn’t fully vet the image to ensure its usage as to the particular style of elephant," she continued. "I don’t think any reasonable person, seeing this badge used by my registered Republican supporters, would infer that I’m a Republican."
Idaho moved back to Stage 3
Citing spiking coronavirus cases and overflowing hospitals in some parts of the state, Gov. Brad Little moved Idaho back to Stage 3 of his reopening plan last week. It had been in Stage 4, the last stage before full normalcy, since June. In response, the Idaho Freedom Foundation released a video featuring numerous state legislators and a gun- and Bible-toting Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin opposing any coronavirus-related restrictions and promising to defy any new ones.
The Senate race
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, who is running for re-election against Democrat Paulette Jordan, this week on Twitter touted numerous endorsements he has received, including from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, who pointed to his role on some key Senate committees.
"Senator Risch's leadership on Energy and Natural Resources and on Small Business has been a real plus for eastern Idaho," Casper said. "I am grateful he fully understands the importance of (Idaho National Laboratory, the Idaho Cleanup Project) and Naval Reactors to my community."
Jordan released her second TV ad of the cycle last week, "Lullaby," accusing Risch of trying to take away people’s health insurance by supporting Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation instead of doing anything about COVID-19. She also criticized Risch's latest ad, “Together,” in which he discusses his support for pandemic-related aid to individuals and small businesses, accusing him of being deceptive since he hasn't tried to push a second coronavirus relief bill through the Senate.
"Senator Risch had a chance to make sure this pandemic didn’t hit America," Jordan said. "He’s been chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee all year, and he was briefed on the coronavirus on January 27. He had a chance to stop this one, and he blew it. He lost his chance to try to secure us from another one."
This week
Early voting ended on Friday, and Election Day is Tuesday. Be safe out there, make sure your voice is heard, and call or email me if you run into any problems. Or, you know, elections officials or police if necessary, but also me.