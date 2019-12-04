The Democratic, Republican and Constitution parties in Idaho all plan to hold presidential primaries on March 10.
Nov. 26 was the last day for parties to notify the Secretary of State's office if they plan to hold a presidential primary in Idaho. The Democrats and Constitution Party will let both registered party members and unaffiliated voters take part in their presidential primaries, while only registered Republicans can take part in the GOP primary.
The Democrats have a large field of hopefuls seeking their party's nomination to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump. As of Wednesday morning Pete Buttigieg, Roque De La Fuente, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang had already filed for the Idaho ballot, according to the Secretary of State's office. Kamala Harris and Brian Moore had also already filed but have since withdrawn.
Several Republicans have announced plans to challenge Trump, although none of them appear to have much support from GOP voters as of yet and Trump still enjoys high approval ratings among Republicans. However, Idaho's primary is notable in that Republican parties about a half-dozen other states have either canceled their primaries or have arranged it so Trump's will be the only name on the ballot. Trump, Matthew John Matern and De La Fuente have filed for the GOP ballot in Idaho. (De La Fuente has filed to run in both primaries.)
J.R. Meyers, who was the Constitution Party's vice presidential nominee in 2016, has filed to run in the party's presidential primary. No one has filed to challenge him in Idaho yet. The Libertarians,Idaho's fourth recognized political party, did not file to hold a primary. Other national parties such as the Green Party have not qualified for official recognition in Idaho.
Dec. 11 is the deadline for presidential candidates to file declarations of candidacy with the Secretary of State's office to be on the primary ballot.