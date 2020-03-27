Idaho Falls and Ammon mayors Rebecca Casper and Sean Coletti donated blood at the Idaho Falls Red Cross Donation Center on Friday to raise awareness of the current critical shortage of blood and blood products.
The American Red Cross has had to cancel 9,000 recent blood drives across America due to the coronavirus, resulting in 300,000 fewer donations.
"The public has responded greatly in the past week to help donate," Angela Ragan, account manager with the Donor Recruitment Department, said in a news release. "However, there is still a critical need for blood donations in our community and across America."
The Red Cross already employs strict sanitation measures for blood donations and has stepped them up due to the coronavirus. Now, each donor will have their temperature taken upon entering, and anyone with a temperature about 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit will be asked to leave. Each donor will also be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitizer and maintain appropriate social distancing from others. Technicians are wiping and sanitizing any surfaces donors touch after each visit.
The Idaho Falls center is at 1165 East 17th St. Those who wish to donate can call 208-520-1957 for information or visit redcrossblood.org to find their nearest facility, closest blood drive or hours of operation.