BOISE — A bill to ban the use of a handheld cellphone or other electronic device while driving is headed to the Idaho Senate after passing out of committee Tuesday.
The bill, which is being co-sponsored by 11 senators from both parties, would make using a cellphone while driving an infraction, punishable by a $75 fine for a first offense and a $150 fine for a second offense within a three-year period. Each subsequent offense would be punished by a $300 fine within a three-year period, and an offender's driver's license could be suspended for 90 days for three or more violations in three years.
A first offense would not result in points on one's license or insurance penalties, but a subsequent offense could. If it passes, the law would take effect on July 1, but there would be a six-month grace period during which police would only give out warnings before violators would start to get tickets.
"We are not trying to make this a gotcha," said Jeff Neumeyer, senior vice president and general counsel for United Heritage Insurance. "We are trying to educate people and change behavior."
Neumeyer, who presented the bill to the Senate Transportation Committee, said distracted driving involving the use of a cellphone has become a serious problem in Idaho and nationwide, contributing to many crashes, including ones where people are killed. It is a threat to bicyclists and pedestrians as well as other drivers, he said, citing a recent case in Nampa where a driver struck and killed a 7-year-old boy. The bill, he said, was "carefully designed to reduce crashes and save lives while also being narrowly tailored to minimize the impact on individual freedom."
Idaho does have a statewide ban on texting while driving, but it is little enforced as it only covers texting and not other uses of a handheld cellphone. Whether using a cellphone while driving should be more strictly regulated at the state level has been a hotly debated topic over the past few years. Similar statewide bans made it out of Senate Transportation in 2018 and 2019, only to be killed on the Senate floor. In the meantime numerous municipalities, including Meridian, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and most recently Boise, have passed their own local bans. This proposed statewide bill would override these local ordinances.
Nine people testified in favor of the bill, including several spokespeople for organizations representing motorcyclists and Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey.
“Distracted driving compromises the safety of drivers, passengers, pedestrians and people in other vehicles,” he said.
Lavey compared changing drivers’ behavior when it comes to cellphones to drunk driving, which used to be much more common behavior but has gotten less common and accepted with stricter laws and enforcement.
“It took harsh DUI laws over a serious number of years to finally get people to understand not to drink and drive,” he said.
Idaho Freedom Foundation Vice President Fred Birnbaum was the only person to testify against the bill. He said he didn’t think it would be easy to enforce equitably and objected to the exemption it contains for first responders using their phones while performing their duties.
“The problem we have with that is, if you’re on duty and you have your own phone, it’s not clear with this legislation, you could just do personal calls when you’re on duty because who’s going to police that,” he said. “If they’re not provided by the public agency, we see this as a loophole.”