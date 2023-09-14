Greater Idaho Falls Chamber Leadership program
Buy Now

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber’s Leadership program dives into various facets of the region’s economy during nine monthly sessions.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber’s Leadership program kicked off Wednesday with tours of city offices and departments. The annual program provides business and community leaders an inside glimpse into the region’s economy.

“I love the leadership program so much because you learn so much about our city, how special it is and how unique we are,” said Stacy Butcher, the chamber’s programs and events coordinator. “… I think that living here and being a part of this class gives you an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes view of what’s happening, and you have more respect for what people are doing here.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.