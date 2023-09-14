The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber’s Leadership program kicked off Wednesday with tours of city offices and departments. The annual program provides business and community leaders an inside glimpse into the region’s economy.
“I love the leadership program so much because you learn so much about our city, how special it is and how unique we are,” said Stacy Butcher, the chamber’s programs and events coordinator. “… I think that living here and being a part of this class gives you an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes view of what’s happening, and you have more respect for what people are doing here.”
Participants meet monthly from September to May. Each session examines different economic and government sectors including local government, tourism and the arts, agriculture, first responders and justice, Idaho National Laboratory, health care, nonprofits, manufacturing and education.
The 2023-2024 program features 35 participants from a variety of local businesses and institutions.
Community leaders addressed the challenges associated with a growing community. Idaho Falls is currently experiencing an annual growth rate of 1% to 2%.
“Between 2000 and 2010, our city grew by about 5,000 people,” said Wade Sanner, Idaho Falls Community Development Services director. “In the decade after that point, 2010 to 2020, we actually grew faster, so we grew at 7,000 people.”
Between 2022 and 2027, the city is projected to grow 5%, adding about 4,000 people in a five-year period, according to Sanner’s presentation.
“You think of the impact that has on where people are going to live, where are they going to work, where are they going to eat, and what types of roads are they going to be on,” he said. “... Growth is good. You don’t want to be stagnating or declining the population. It actually shows that we have a robust economy with robust growth.”
The city’s planning division implements zoning code and reviews site plans, new subdivision and annexation requests.
“You have to be sensitive, because land is a finite resource, so you have to think how to smartly grow that,” Sanner said. “You’ve heard the term urban sprawl. Urban sprawl is really bad, because you start putting a significant amount of pressure on your infrastructure, and that just burdens you as a taxpayer.”
To combat sprawl, city leaders are focusing on encouraging the development of “walkable centers” within the community.
“We try to be smart about this. We try to condense it,” Sanner said. “We try to make things close to each other so that it doesn’t put burden on your roads and also so that you can ‘Live, Work (and) Play.’”
Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen highlighted the 28 anticipated construction projects his department is overseeing in the city, including the $8.9 million water tower, $6.6 million 17th/Woodruff intersection, $23.8 million Law Enforcement Complex, $11.8 million Wastewater Treatment Plant dewatering, three Idaho Transportation Department projects and developer projects.
He explained why so many projects have been under construction simultaneously in the city.
“We’ve had a very interesting bid climate with supply issues and others,” Fredericksen said.
The 17th and Woodruff project is funded with federal aid and was originally bid in 2022. However, no contractors submitted any bids, causing the project to be delayed one year, he said. Similar delays impacted the intersections on Broadway and Yellowstone Highway and Anderson Street and Yellowstone Highway.
Leadership participants also received a behind-the-scenes tour of the Idaho Falls Public Library on Wednesday.
The library provides 293,754 books, 55,327 e-books/audiobooks and 18,993 movies in its collection, said Beth Swenson, the library’s assistant director over the young adult and adult sections.
It also provides a variety of kids and family programs including Storytime, Book Babies, Little Makers, Steam Club, Dance Parties, KinderPrep and seasonal reading challenges.
“The children’s library is very vital for the kids in our community,” said Aleisha Stout, the library’s assistant director over children’s services. “Early learning experiences when they’re young actually helps their brain development and helps them do better in school. … We’re here to serve the kids and families in our community. … Our goal is to help them be better readers, because that helps them be more successful in life.”
Leadership participants learned about city budgeting and taxes from Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander, the Greater Idaho Regional Transit System from Transit Director Kade Marquez and Idaho Falls Fiber program from Information Systems Foreman Jace Yancey.
They also toured the turbines and generator inside Idaho Falls Power’s City Hydroelectric Plant.
Idaho Falls features some of the cheapest electricity rates in the nation, at 6.9 cents a kilowatt hour, said Idaho Falls Power Assistant Manager Stephen Boorman.
The Snake River flows through the facility’s turbines at 7,000 cubic feet per second.
The city operates four hydroelectric facilities with five generators.
Group members also visited Pinecrest Golf Course, one of three city-owned courses, that has been ranked the top public golf course in the state by Golf Digest.
Pinecrest attracts about 300 golfers a day and is meticulously cared for by a grounds crew of 18 employees, said Tim Reinke, the course’s golf professional.
In addition to obtaining an insider’s view of the workings of the city and its economy, over the course of nine months leadership participants build relationships that span across the community.
“I think the best part about it is that you walk away from this class, and you’ve grown your professional and your personal network by 35 people,” Butcher said. “You make new friends and connections with the chamber staff and the businesses.”
