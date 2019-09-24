Four eastern Idaho chambers of commerce are teaming up to host a forum with much of the area's legislative delegation next week.
And a week-and-a-half after that, they expect to host 55 lawmakers from throughout the state on a tour of eastern Idaho businesses.
While chambers of commerce hosting luncheons or similar events where their members can ask local legislators questions isn't anything new, what's different about the Oct. 3 forum is that all four eastern Idaho chambers are organizing it, instead of just one.
"We're working really hard to find a way to bring our region together as a region for economic development purposes," said Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
This one will also include more legislators than is usual at the smaller ones organized by a single chamber — the four chambers have invited every lawmaker from American Falls to the Wyoming and Montana borders. This is the first time in five or six years they've all worked together on one of these forums, said Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
"There's been a lot of change" since then, Hunter said.
The Greater Blackfoot Area and Rexburg Area chambers are also part of planning the event, which will held at the College of Eastern Idaho. It is expected to include panels on transportation, given by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton and Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; liquor licensing, given by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson; taxes and the sales tax on grocery, given by Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and one other lawmaker; education, given by Rep. Wendy Horman and Sen. Dave Lent, both R-Idaho Falls; and workforce development, given by Trent Clark, the chairman of the Idaho Workforce Development Council, and Amy Lorenzo, director of policy and organizational planning for the Idaho Division of Career and Technical Education. There will also be time for the audience to ask questions.
"This is a tool to flesh out what the issues will be for the chambers across eastern Idaho" during the 2020 legislative session, Hunter said.
Schwarze hopes the forum can lead to local lawmakers working with business and community leaders on a regional legislative agenda, and to eastern Idaho collectively asserting more power in Boise.
“Eastern Idaho has 450,000-plus residents,” he said. “We’re the second-largest workforce in the state of Idaho. And if we can bring people together, we can have a pretty sizable voice in the state Legislature if we speak as one.”
Hunter said issues he will be following closely during the session include funding for career-technical education programs, liquor licensing, Medicaid expansion and the reauthorization of the state’s administrative rules, which were allowed to expire this year due to an impasse between House and Senate Republicans at the end of the session. Hunter also said he will be watching any urban renewal-related legislation and would oppose any attempts to put more restrictions on urban renewal.
Then from Oct. 13 to 15, about 55 state legislators both from eastern Idaho and from elsewhere in the state will visit the area on a chamber-sponsored tour. It will start on Sunday night with an event at the Museum of Idaho at which Gov. Brad Little will speak. Monday, they will tour local businesses, including taking part in a ribbon-cutting at Idaho National Laboratory’s new Cybercore Integration Center in Idaho Falls.
“The purpose of this is to showcase the economy here in eastern Idaho,” Schwarze said.
Schwarze hopes lawmakers from other parts of the state will leave knowing more about the diversity of eastern Idaho’s economy, from the colleges and universities to the energy and nuclear sectors at Idaho National Laboratory to the manufacturing.
“Hopefully they’ll take away an understanding of the depth of our economy over here,” he said. “We’re not just potatoes, and we’re not just agriculture.”
Not to knock potatoes though. Schwarze said they are a major part of the economy, and help support other industries, such as Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, which makes potato vodka, and BiologiQ in Idaho Falls, which makes plastic bags from potatoes.
“We have some really cool things that happen here,” he said.