BOISE — A bill to set a minimum marriage age of 16 is headed to the House floor.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill Tuesday on a unanimous voice vote. Idaho has no minimum marriage currently, one of about a dozen states that doesn't; 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with parental permission and younger children can also marry if a judge signs off.
As well as setting a minimum age, the bill, sponsored by Reps. Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, would limit marriage of 16- and 17-year-olds to people within three years of them in age. Ehardt said they researched the law in other states in drafting the bill, and 16 is the most common minimum age.
"I believe we have done a great job of ... moving Idaho forward in saying that we do have a minimum age," Ehardt said.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, sponsored a similar bill last year, which was voted down in the House. The main difference between her bill and this year's is that Wintrow's would have required a judge to sign off for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry. Wintrow, who is on the Judiciary Committee, voted for Zollinger and Ehardt's bill, but she expressed reluctance. Wintrow said she believes the marriage age should be 18, and that if younger people are allowed to marry, a judge should sign off to make sure they're not being coerced by their parents.
"I voted for the proposed child marriage legislation as a first step to protecting Idaho’s children from coerced or forced marriage," Wintrow said. "However, I do feel that there are some loopholes in the legislation that a predatory adult could take advantage of. I want to make sure that we are letting kids reach their full potential, and I am nervous that we might be leaving some of Idaho’s children at risk of cutting their childhood and education short."
The panel also voted 11-6 Tuesday to hold in committee a bill sponsored by Zollinger and Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, that would have gotten rid of the need for a marriage license, replacing it with a certificate that would serve as legal proof of the contract.
The state Republican platform, as Zito pointed out, calls on the state to “recognize traditional marriage without the issuance of a marriage license for those who for religious purposes object to the role of the state in licensing traditional marriage.” Zollinger said he doesn’t think government permission should be required to marry.
“I don’t think we should have to ask the government to ask (for approval of) contracts of marriage,” he said.
The $15 fee for a marriage license helps fund anti-domestic violence programs, which would have taken a $206,000-a-year hit if the bill became law, which several of the bill's opponents brought up. Zito suggested sending the bill to the House's amending order to boost the fee to file for divorce by $15 to make up for it, but too many of her colleagues opposed the bill.
Others worried getting rid of marriage licenses would make it easier for people to marry multiple people without the knowledge of one of the spouses.
“I think that anyone performing marriages should be secure that what they’re doing is lawful and appropriate,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
"I guess I just don’t understand the basis of why to change our current system," said Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. "I’m not sure that it’s broken. … I just can’t visualize, or don’t understand the impact, if we do change this, fully what some of the unintended consequences might be."