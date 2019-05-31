A local lawmaker and an Arizona libertarian activist will be among the headliners at a right-wing rally in Boise at the end of this month.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Adam Kokesh will speak at the Idaho Liberty Festival at the Capitol building at 7:30 p.m. on June 27. The rally is scheduled for the evening before the Idaho Republican Party's summer meeting starts.
Christensen reached out to Kokesh, who first rose to prominence due to his activism in the group Iraq Veterans Against the War and is running for president in 2020 on a platform of dissolving the federal government, after giving a speech at a Patriot's Day rally in Boise in April in which he decried what he sees as the erosion of freedom and urged people to resist. Large sections of the speech were lifted from Kokesh's 2008 essay "Duty to Resist," leading Kokesh and others to take note.
Christensen said he had meant to attribute it to Kokesh but had forgotten, leading him to call Kokesh to apologize and an agreement between the two that Kokesh would come to Idaho to speak at some point in the near future.
Christensen, who is one of the most conservative Republicans in the Legislature, wrote in a post on the event's Facebook page that "many have accused us conservative Republicans as being Libertarians," and went on to say they agree on many things, such as limited government and free markets. He did say he and Kokesh disagree on abortion; Christensen is anti-abortion while Kokesh thinks it should remain legal.
"Adam is a Libertarian," Christensen wrote. "Like I stated, Adam and I agree on most things. We are happy to build on common ground. Republicans (per party platform, not per the establishment RINO), Libertarians, and the Constitution Party have a lot of similarities! We advocate for the protection of liberty and your God-given rights!"
Other expected speakers at the rally, according to the Facebook event, include Fred Birnbaum, vice president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation; Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; Cornel Rasor, a pastor from northern Idaho, former Bonner County commissioner and head of the Idaho Republican Liberty Caucus; Greg Pruett, head of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance; and representatives of the vaccine-skeptic group Health Freedom Idaho and the Platform Adherence Committee, which advocates for voting against Republicans who vote in ways they view as contrary to the party platform.