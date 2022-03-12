Local builders expressed overwhelming opposition to the impact fee study and ordinance Idaho Falls adopted last month.
Both documents pave the way for the imposition of impact fees on new construction in town.
The fees are meant to offset the cost of municipal improvements required to accommodate growth, including new parks and roads as well as increased police and fire capabilities.
But several people who attended the Idaho Falls City Council meeting Feb. 24 said the fees would only serve to stymie local growth — or push it outside of city limits.
“We’re going to be hit with a huge influx of people moving just beyond (city) boundaries and building in the county,” Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Administrator Steve Serr said. “(And) the county is not really situated to handle residential growth. We don’t have the services.”
Realtor Forrest Ihler, who said he was “neither for nor against” the impact fee concept, pointed out that increased development in the county would create “suburban sprawl” around Idaho Falls as opposed to the “infill” city leaders say they prefer.
“We need more housing — more multifamily housing, more less-expensive housing," Copper Creek Homes Project Manager Rick Michaelson said. "That’s going to be hard to do (now). An impact fee is a way to slow growth."
‘Ridiculous’
The maximum supportable impact fee in Idaho Falls would amount to about $3,500 per housing unit for multifamily construction (about $35,000 for a 10-unit condominium complex) and $6,000 for each single-family home.
Maximum fees for nonresidential developments are assessed per 1,000 square feet and would be set at about $6,100 for retail construction, almost $4,000 for institutional buildings such as schools and hospitals, about $2,100 for office space, and about $1,000 for industrial facilities. So, for example, a new 250,000-square-foot department store would come with a maximum supportable impact fee of more than $1.5 million.
“(That’s a) ridiculous amount of money,” Skidmore Inc. President Randy Skidmore said. “We’ve got a building that we are contemplating starting out on Hitt Road, (and the) impact fees imposed, with the numbers that are on this study … represent an almost 5% increase in the cost of my project.”
Most people assume builders will simply pass those extra costs on to an eventual buyer, but developer Preston Walker challenged that “general consensus.”
“There’s a limit to what people will pay (in a) competitive environment,” Walker said. “If the developer (can’t) pass it all along to the buyer … that shrinks already thin margins, especially on commercial projects.”
Attorney Ryan Jacobson agreed that impact fees essentially place “100% of the cost of new growth infrastructure on developers,” predicting that “there will be a lot of litigation over this,” and real estate agent Josh Cummings said the fees will make it “more difficult to sell new homes,” since older houses won’t come at an extra cost to buyers.
“When we’re adding that (fee) to only new construction, it’s the builder that’s ultimately going to pay,” he said. “(Builders) have to carry more of the weight … without an increase in benefits.”
Construction subsidy
Many people who spoke during last month's meeting suggested the city think more about the potential repercussions of impact fees before passing the ordinance.
Others said the city should consider implementing less than the maximum supportable fee.
“Let’s figure out what the minimum impact fee that we need to charge is,” Walker said. “The city needs to be thrifty.”
Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman shared a different perspective, however, arguing that, currently, new construction in Idaho Falls is being “subsidized.”
“(There is a) discrepancy between what growth is paying now and what growth is actually costing the city,” she said. “It’s clear growth isn’t paying for itself. (So) we’re looking for parity. An impact fee represents new growth’s fair share.”
Mayor Rebecca Casper agreed, explaining that the maximum fee might be better described as the “recommended fee.”
“That’s the cost of growth,” she said. “If we charge anything less than that, we’re saying we’re going to subsidize (the) difference.”
Offering a deeper political analysis of the situation, Casper noted that the Idaho Legislature recently modified the state’s sales tax distribution model, resulting in a drastic decrease in income for municipalities, which are only allowed to increase their property tax-fueled budgets by 3% each year.
“This is a struggle,” Casper said. “Legislators think if the cities are growing, you just charge those impact fees and take care of your growth. Well, we see how easy that is — we’re breaking hearts.
“I don’t want to charge the fee. I don't want to make it hard for someone to move into our community, or for a young family to start a home. (But) the Legislature is clipping us left and right. … The only other thing left is fees.”
'Extreme risk'
Addressing the developers in the room, Councilman John Radford said “the reason you guys feel like this is being pushed through is because we are at extreme risk.”
“This city is not prepared for the next 24 months,” he said. “We don’t have enough revenue to meet the needs of the city. So impact fees are one access point that has to probably happen at some level.”
He did suggest, however, that the city hold off on passing the impact fee ordinance in order to speak further with the developers who expressed concerns that evening.
“Somehow we’ve got to figure out how to make that partnership work,” Radford said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to get (their) trust. … We need homebuilders. We need developers. We need to figure this out.”
Councilman Jim Francis also expressed a preference for a delay, asking that the council consider the impact fee ordinance on three separate readings to allow for further adjustments. But Ziel-Dingman resisted that idea, reminding Francis that the ordinance in question simply allows the city to administer impact fees, while the details of the actual impact fee structure will be crafted later through a separate process.
She proceeded to make a motion to adopt the ordinance under suspension of the rules requiring three separate readings.
The motion passed, with Radford and Francis both voting “no.”
Engage
Francis said he voted against the motion because he wanted more time to gather feedback from the community — not because he is opposed to the ordinance — so Casper encouraged him, and the rest of the council, to engage with local builders in the coming weeks in preparation for the development of the impact fee structure.
This week, Michaelson said he has spoken with Casper and several council members since the Feb. 24 meeting, as has a representative from the East Idaho Home Builders Association.
The discussion at the council meeting taught him more about the city’s financial situation, Michaelson said, and now he just wants “to have a voice and a part in discussing what that fee actually would be.”
“I’m not against the impact fees,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s justified (and) fair all the way around. … We’re hoping that our input will help.”