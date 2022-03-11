The Idaho Falls City Council has approved the eligibility study for a potential new urban renewal district on the east bank of the Snake River south of Pancheri Drive.
The 36-acre space is bordered on the east by the Yellowstone Highway and on the south by a municipal substation, according to Renee Magee, who conducted the eligibility study for the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency, a group tasked with eliminating “blight … by using, when necessary, tax increment financing to facilitate the construction of publicly owned infrastructure.”
Mentor Magee
Magee is the former director of the city's planning and building division, and she served as the redevelopment agency’s executive director for several years, Community Development Director Brad Cramer said, calling her his “predecessor and mentor.”
Her study showed that the area in question meets several of the state’s criteria for urban renewal areas.
For example, Magee said the 17 parcels within the study area are “very oddly shaped,” with a faulty layout and inadequate streets.
“Historically, access to the interior of the study area was the informal movement of traffic through the parcels,” she said. “There is no developed interior road pattern with modern paving widths, sidewalks, street lights or storm drainages.”
Six buildings in the study area are more than 60 years old, she continued, which means there will likely be “building code issues” leading to the need for “extensive upgrades,” or even the removal of hazards such as asbestos.
“The largest building … has been vacant since 2015, and many of the former industrial (sites) have closed or moved elsewhere,” Magee said. “Almost 60% of the acreage in private parcels is either vacant or underutilized.”
She compared an aerial photo of the area from 1992 with a more recent image, illustrating the decrease in activity within the space in recent decades.
“Land uses are leaving this area, and they’re not being replaced,” Magee said.
Urban core
The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the location as the future site of a mixed use corridor or urban core, where “people eat, shop and gather,” Magee said.
“We’re looking at … pedestrian-oriented facilities, restrooms, hotels, offices and apartments,” she said.
In order to "reach the desired vision," she added, "we’re going to need substantial reinvestment in this area.
"And it’s not just private (investment)," Magee said. "It’s also public reinvestment. …
“Without that substantial investment, there will be impaired growth for the city of Idaho Falls.”
Flood plain
Councilman Jim Freeman asked whether the site’s location in the local floodplain might affect redevelopment.
Magee said building is possible in the 500-year flood plain, but she added that “you may have a high water table in the area, and you may have substantial ponding.”
“So you may not have building code issues, but you just may have maintenance issues, and you may not be able to definitely put a basement in any building that you build in this area,” she said. “We want to do a good site survey before you consider something like a basement.”
The city council approved the eligibility report Feb. 24, authorizing the redevelopment agency to move forward with the creation of an official plan for the proposed urban renewal district.
That plan will go before the redevelopment agency board and the city’s planning commission before coming back to the council for approval.