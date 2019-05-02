The city of Idaho Falls is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to talk about the city budget and upcoming public works projects.
One of the projects being discussed will be the planned demolition and replacement of the downtown Idaho Falls water tower, according to the description of the Facebook event the city created to promote the meeting. City officials will be there to talk to people and answer their questions.
The meeting will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St.