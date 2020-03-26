While Idaho Falls city offices are closing due to Gov. Brad Little's stay at home order, outdoor facilities such as parks and the golf course will still be open with social distancing rules in place, and city officials say utilities and emergency protection will not be impacted.
Police and fire stations, public works facilities, the Idaho Falls Public Library, City Hall and the City Hall annex have all closed to the public. However, city officials said in a news release that most services will still be available, and a limited number of staffers will be working and available by phone and email.
"The order is to protect the life, safety and well-being of all members of our community," Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a statement. "As city leaders we intend to take this order seriously and we encourage the entire city to take this seriously as well."
While Parks and Recreation facilities will close, the city's parks, trails, green spaces and the city golf course are open, albeit with social distancing rules requiring people to keep six feet from each other. Casper said these rules and measures such as sanitizing golf carts and limiting sharing them to people who live in the same household, should limit the spread of the coronavirus and comply with the spirit of Little’s order, which as well as emphasizing the importance of staying home also discusses allowing people to engage in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, bicycling and running.
“I think that we’re abiding by the spirit of the order in both senses,” she said.
The first confirmed coronavirus case in Idaho was reported March 13, and since then has jumped to 144 statewide as of Thursday morning. On Wednesday Little issued a statewide stay-home order, directing people to stay at home, avoid unnecessary travel and follow social distancing requirements until at least April 15. The order contains a long list of exemptions for jobs and services deemed essential, including food production, grocery stores, infrastructure maintenance, health care, construction, gas stations, hardware stores and gun dealers. Businesses such as bars, gyms and salons need to close, although restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery.
The city of Idaho Falls was already taking some measures to deal with coronavirus before Little's statewide order, such as issuing protective equipment to police and animal control officers and encouraging people to report incidents online. The city issued an emergency declaration last week and had already canceled some recreational activities.
"The mayor has been totally involved with this response before it became what it is," city spokesman Bud Cranor said Wednesday, about an hour before Little issued his order. "She has been on the front lines getting our department directors and our city prepared with plans and looking at how we maintain continuity of services. Her big focus is we need to make sure the water still runs and the power is still on and people get their trash picked up, and through all the craziness there's a little bit of normalcy for people."
People will still be able to pay power and utility bills online or at the dropbox or kiosk on the west side of City Hall, and the city plans to work with both individuals and businesses who are having trouble paying these bills.
“They understand people are going to be in financial difficulties (and) they will work with them on making those payments,” Cranor said.
Little's order doesn't include penalties for violating it. Should police respond to a complaint about, say, a large ball game or other public gathering, Casper said police would advise people of why it's not a good idea. She said the city will have to rely on people's compliance and will recognize that just become someone is outside doesn't mean they're there to spread germs.
"What we had talked about doing is simply being friendly and responsive to some of those complaints," Casper said.
Little's order exempts Idaho National Laboratory. However, INL plans to transition to "minimum-safe plus" status in light of both Little's order and guidance from the U.S. Department of Energy to maximize telework. This means about 1,000 employees, who work in mission-critical areas as well as security, fire department and emergency management, will report to work in person, while another 3,900 will work remotely and won't be allowed on-site for now.
"We have moved to a minimum-safe plus status to do all we can to protect our staff and our community, while still serving the nation’s needs," INL Director Mark Peters said in a statement. "INL has been anticipating and making contingency plans for this rapidly evolving situation. We have worked closely with the Department of Energy and other government sponsors to redefine the work that’s truly essential given the changing circumstances."
INL buses will operate normally through the weekend, but starting Monday there will be a limited schedule that will be communicated to essential employees. The cafeterias will stay open for grab-and-go meals for essential staff, but the in-town cafeterias and coffee kiosks will close. Any essential staff returning from travel either out-of-state or from an Idaho county with confirmed community spread — which at this time means Blaine and Ada counties — will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
No INL employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, the lab said.