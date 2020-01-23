BOISE — Climate change is exaggerated and, to the extent that it's real, it's mostly good, a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute told Idaho lawmakers Thursday.
James Taylor spoke to the House Resources and Conservation Committee Thursday, showing them slides of global temperature changes over time, and said the earth has been warmer than it is now. Recent temperature increases, he said, are not that much in context.
“The baseline from which temperatures are rising was the coldest period of the last 10,000 years," Taylor said. "Temperatures are abnormally cool, not abnormally warm.”
The Heartland Institute is a conservative think tank that seeks to influence policy on a range of issues, climate change among them. The group rejects the scientific consensus that the earth is warming and that human activity is the driving factor. Committee Chairman Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, said before Taylor spoke that the committee wouldn't take public testimony or take any action based on what Taylor said.
“It’s strictly presented for information," Gibbs said. "It’s one point of view. We understand … particularly climate variability is a controversial issue and there may be other opinions.”
Taylor said he prepared his report, which contained Idaho-specific as well as global data, after reading media reports during the 2019 session that lawmakers here were discussing climate. While there wasn't any legislative action on the topic — a proposal to form an interim committee to study the effects of climate change on Idaho went nowhere — the House Environment, Energy & Technology Committee did hold a well attended hearing on climate change.
One frequent complaint at that hearing was that there is little Idaho-specific data available. Taylor showed lawmakers slides that showed Idaho is getting more precipitation and having less drought than 100 years ago. While there has been some moderate warming, he said this hasn't hurt Idaho, pointing to higher crop yields.
“Idaho seems to be benefiting today," he said.
In response to a question from Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, about what his policy recommendations would be, Taylor said lawmakers should continue to gather data but not do anything hasty.
“I think sometimes it’s human nature to fear anything we see as change and maybe overreact," Taylor said.
Taylor said he didn't speak to any Idaho-based scientists while preparing his report, which promoted Assistant Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to ask why the report hadn't included any information on wildfires or on the snowpack. Rubel said wildfires have been getting much bigger and the fire season has been getting longer, and some scientists have projected there won't be any snow in southern Idaho by 2050.
“I wonder if any of that information would at all impact your conclusion that climate change has had no adverse effects on Idaho," Rubel said.
Taylor said that, while he doesn't believe climate change has no bad effects, on balance it has been more good than bad. Less drought will help with wildfires, he said.
"The data shows that as temperatures have warmed, there has been more precipitation in Idaho," Taylor said. "There has been less drought. And those are the factors that are most important, at least in your question."
The couple of Republican lawmakers who spoke agreed with Taylor more than the Democrats did.
"This is part of what I was looking for last year, was the actual facts, the actual data that we can look at," said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who is the chairman of the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.
Gibbs said lawmakers should keep thinking about the issue and keep it at the forefront.
"Obviously from the conversation we've had, you can see there are more than one opinion on that particular subject," he said.