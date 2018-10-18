The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor gave a preview Thursday of what her main issues would be if she wins, made a plea for moderation and even said she didn’t care if people vote for Republican Brad Little for governor.
“You choose who’s best for Idaho,” Kristin Collum told the mostly friendly lunch crowd at the Idaho Falls City Club. “But whoever you choose, you can always vote for me. I am part of team Idaho before any party.”
The lieutenant governor’s constitutional duties are mostly limited to presiding over the state Senate and acting as chief executive while the governor is unavailable. However, lieutenant governors sometimes try to make their mark on some specific issues, and it is also a stepping stone to the governorship. Little, who is running for the top job against Democrat Paulette Jordan, is lieutenant governor now, and governors C.L. “Butch” Otter, Jim Risch and Phil Batt were lieutenant governors first.
Janice McGeachin, a former Idaho Falls lawmaker and the Republican candidate for the lieutenant governorship, had originally said she would attend Thursday’s event at the City Club but pulled out, citing a conflict, said moderator David Adler.
McGeachin is traveling the state this week with the rest of the Republican ticket on their bus tour. She said Thursday she tried to find a date to speak to the City Club that didn’t conflict with the bus tour.
“While Kristin spent the day continuing to backpedal on her claim of being on the progressive ticket with her ultra liberal running mate, I was campaigning with ... Little and the rest of the GOP ticket on the Bus Tour that is an election year tradition in our party,” McGeachin said in an email.
As a result, Wednesday night’s debate on Idaho Public Television was the only one the two will have before the election. Collum criticized McGeachin for saying at the debate that she backed the Bundy family’s armed anti-government protests.
“That’s pretty much endorsing insurrection,” Collum said. “That crossed the line.”
“The case involving the Bundy family was dropped by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” McGeachin responded. “It’s just like a typical progressive Democrat for Kristin to continue to protest against a decision by the Trump administration after the decision is final.”
Collum, a Boise resident, was in the U.S. Army for 12 years and retired as a lieutenant, something she discussed at the City Club and has emphasized heavily while campaigning — her slogan is “Vote for the Vet.” She also emphasized her frugality, saying she learned that from her father, who grew up during the Great Depression, and that she has traveled the state campaigning with a tent and a cooler full of food rather than spending her donors’ money on hotel rooms and restaurants.
“We are going to be as frugal as we can with every donation we get,” she said.
Collum also discussed a few areas of policy she would like to focus on if she wins, such as education and maintaining the state’s infrastructure. A lack of high-speed internet statewide has limited economic growth in many rural parts of the state, Collum said.
“We need to have a strong economy, but again, it’s based on having those strong fundamentals,” Collum said.
Collum repeatedly called for people to try to find common ground in the middle rather than fighting and decried the current state of political debate.
“It’s like we’re a rubber band being stretched farther and farther apart from the extremists on both sides, and at some point we’re going to snap,” she said.