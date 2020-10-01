The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is holding a telephonic hearing on Oct. 7 on Falls Water Company's application to take over the Morning View Water Company.
Falls Water has operated a water system near Idaho Falls, serving 5,500 customers now, and is a subsidiary of NW Natural Water of Idaho LLC, which is in turn owned by NW Natural Holdings. Morning View serves about 118 residential customers in and around Rigby.
The hearing will be at 6 p.m., and will only be via phone due to coronavirus. People who want to take part are encouraged to start calling in at 5:30 p.m. and can dial 1-800-920-7487 and enter 6674832# when prompted.
Falls Water is not requesting any changes to rates or rate structure due to the purchase.
People interested in testifying are encouraged to contact Adam Rush at adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov or call 1-208-334-0339 and provide their name and the telephone number they will be calling in on before 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Written comments are being accepted until Oct. 15. To comment, visit puc.idaho.gov, click on the "Consumers" tab and then "Case Comment Form," and fill it out using case number FLS-W-20-04. Also send comments to Falls Water at prestoncarter@givenspursley.com, charliebaser@givenspursley.com or kendrah@givenspursley.com.
For additional information, visit puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6544.