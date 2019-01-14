The Idaho Commission for Libraries would see a small decrease in state funding next year under Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget, which calls for a 1.3 percent decline in the commission’s state funding, compared to the 7.4 percent increase the commission requested. But Little’s budget does propose $60,000 for a new grant program for local efforts in which local libraries partner with schools and other organizations to enhance kindergarten readiness.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, asked Commission for LIbraries Director Ann Joslin during her budget hearing this morning, “How did you arrive at the $60,000 figure? In my thinking, kindergarten readiness is such a huge issue. … Sixty thousand dollars seems kind of like the flea trying to consume the elephant. … How will that add value for the state?”
Joslin responded that the commission tends to start out small. “I think we have a history of approaching new programs in this way, starting out small so we can pilot, test, make adjustments,” she said. The program, she said, will “provide ongoing state funding to help libraries partner with their local school districts and other organizations to reach children and their families before they enter school.”
The grants will be small, she said, as small as $5,000 or $10,000. The program was piloted with eight grants this year; there were 14 applications.
“We have learned from long experience that a small amount of funding can make a significant difference to boost the capacity of what a library can do locally,” Joslin told JFAC. “If this is as successful as we think it’s going to be, you might see us back asking for more.”
She noted that libraries also are involved in other early literacy efforts. “Since 1997, our ‘Read to Me’ suite of family and early literacy initiatives has helped parents and caregivers develop their child’s early literacy skills and a love of reading,” she said. “We serve more than 30,000 children and their families in communities throughout the state.”
The Commission for Libraries would receive $4.1 million in state funding next year, under Little’s budget proposal, down from $4.2 million this year. But Little’s budget noted that a fund shift to make up for possible loss of federal funding for the “Talking Book Service” program for the blind was allocated last year, but ended up not being needed, as the federal funds weren’t cut. The commission has continued to propose that that program be moved back onto state funding; it was shifted to federal grant funding during the recession.
The commission supports public, school, academic and special libraries in communities across the state. “Our agency was established in 1901 to provide reading materials to Idahoans via horse-drawn traveling libraries,” Joslin told lawmakers, “and to help in the creation and improvement of free public and school libraries.”
Today, it also provides help to local libraries with everything from broadband internet service to book purchases to summer reading programs.