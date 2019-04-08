Committee posts give Marshall front-row seat on big issues

BOISE — Gary Marshall’s committee assignments have given him a front-row seat to some of the biggest debates in the Legislature this year.
Marshall, a freshman House member who represents District 30, is on the Agriculture, Judiciary and Education committees, assignments that all intersect to a degree with his background. He grew up on a farm in Osgood, where he has lived all his life and still grows alfalfa. He is also a retired educator, with experience both in the public school system in the Idaho Falls area and with teaching about government and the Constitution at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“They’ve been very busy committees,” he said.
Marshall, a Republican, beat incumbent Jeff Thompson in last year’s GOP primary and Democrat Pat Tucker in the general election. The district includes much of Ammon and rural western Bonneville County.
Marshall will have some company in Boise for what could be the last week of a long session — his wife, Ramona Marshall, is filling in temporarily for Marshall’s seatmate Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
“It’s been really interesting,” Ramona Marshall said at the end of her first day Monday. “All the other legislators have been very helpful. It’s an interesting process. It’s different than what you see in the gallery a bit.”
Gary Marshall said he has been helping her get up to speed on the bills being considered.
“It’s an honor to be here (and) have this opportunity,” Ramona Marshall said.
One of Gov. Brad Little’s most-repeated campaign promises was to raise starting teacher pay to $40,000 a year, and a bill that has already passed this year would do so over the next two years. Another major education issue this year was a planned rewrite of the public school funding formula from an attendance-based one to a weighted enrollment-based formula. Several bills to do this were introduced late in the session but stalled. The only one that looks likely to pass is one to gather more student data so lawmakers have more information when they debate the issue in 2020.
“I’m a little disappointed we didn’t get the education funding formula out, but I was asked by the governor’s office to carry the bill (raising) teacher pay on the floor, and I was honored and pleased to do that. ... That’s been a good thing to be part of, to get that teacher salary up,” Gary Marshall said.
Marshall also mentioned his support for a bill, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, to require parents to opt their children into sex education, rather than opt out as the law now requires. The bill passed the House on a party-line vote but was held in committee in the Senate. Marshall said on the House floor it would help respect the views of families with more conservative beliefs about sex.
“I supported that because I think it makes everybody more responsible and whatever burden that creates, it’s OK, it’s probably a good thing,” Marshall said. “I think it would increase the discussion of sex education, not decrease it. It’d make it better.”
Another one of the most high-profile bills of the year, to legalize hemp, moved through the House Agricultural Affairs Committee. Marshall was one of just two lawmakers on the committee to vote against it and one of just seven — six from eastern Idaho and one from the Magic Valley — to vote against it on the House floor. The bill appears to be dead for the year after the Senate amended it to the point it lost most of its original House supporters, although a version that is in the Senate now would say the state intends to develop a plan to start allowing hemp cultivation next year.
“I thought maybe we were just jumping in a little too quick,” Marshall said. “Our law enforcement wasn’t prepared. We didn’t have all the pieces in place.”
Marshall said he understands the difference between marijuana and hemp, a non-psychoactive cousin of marijuana which is grown for industrial uses, but he still had reservations.
“There seems to be an underlying agenda on the part of the marijuana folks,” he said. “If they can get hemp in a state, they think it’s easier to get legalized marijuana.”
One aspect of Idaho code that has bothered Marshall, which he plans to research and come up with ideas to change after the session, is that many Idaho statutes that say someone who has committed of a crime “shall be guilty of” said crime. Marshall worries this is too much like a “bill of attainder,” or a Legislature declaring someone is guilty of a crime, which is unconstitutional.
“I want to make sure our criminal code is properly written,” he said. “None of us will be alive 100 years from now, and we don’t know what some little tin horn tyrant will do if our code isn’t written properly.”
“I would just say it’s been a pleasure to work with Gary,” said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who is also on the Judiciary Committee and represents neighboring District 33. “He’s very personable. I’ve appreciated his knowledge of the Constitution and some of the very unique angles he’s approached problem-solving with this year.”
Zollinger said he and Marshall often talked about issues facing the Judiciary committee. He pointed to Marshall’s concern about “bills of attainder” as an example of his unique approach.
“I think he’s absolutely right,” Zollinger said. “It’s all over Idaho code, but no one’s ever looked at it to fix it.”
How to implement Medicaid expansion, and whether and how to change the initiative process that led to it have probably been the most controversial issues of the session. Marshall said during the campaign he would back implementing Medicaid expansion if voters passed it.
Democrats and Medicaid expansion advocates have been urging lawmakers to implement expansion without any changes, and Marshall said he has gotten a lot of pushback for supporting bills to add work requirements and other limits on expansion. He said he doesn’t view it as a contradiction — he said he would back expansion if the voters did, but he never said he wouldn’t consider putting some “sideboards” on it.
“I’ve tried to be true to what I told people I would do,” he said. “People think I’ve gone back on my promise on Medicaid, but I promised I would try and help fund Medicaid.”
Marshall was one of 16 House Republicans to vote against Senate Bill 1159, which would greatly increase the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot. Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill on Friday, although it reemerged Monday as four separate bills.
“In some ways, I felt the Senate bill made the process so tight, it was almost like trying to amend the Constitution by statute,” he said.
However, Marshall was one of several Republican “No” votes on 1159 who then voted for House Bill 296, a “trailer bill” that would have set the thresholds higher than the current law but lower than 1159. Marshall said he did this because 1159 had already passed the House anyway.
“I felt the trailer bill loosened it back up,” he said. “It seemed illogical to me not to vote for the trailer bill.”
House and Senate Republicans have been at odds over some major issues this year. While Medicaid expansion is the most high-profile, others include mandatory minimum sentencing, hemp, sex education and whether to move the state treasurer’s office to make space for more House offices.
Marshall said he is still glad Idaho has a bicameral system to slow things down, even if it makes the process more difficult.
“I appreciate the fact that we have a Senate and a House,” he said. “I’ve always believed that that built-in check on the Legislature is good, and I still believe that.”