Habitat for Humanity is planning to build a “Community of Hope” neighborhood next to the Old Butte Soccer Field west of Idaho Falls.
Organizers say the 12-acre development will provide a path to home ownership for local residents, regardless of their financial situation.
“Everybody knows what’s happened to our market recently,” Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area Executive Director Karen Lansing said. “There is no more workforce housing available in Idaho Falls. Entry level homes (built by) traditional contractors are well over $300,000 apiece now.”
The Post Register previously reported that the median list price for a home in Idaho Falls rose from almost $200,000 in the summer of 2018 to $310,000 in May 2021.
By November 2021, local real estate agent Steven Hatch said the average home price in town had risen again, to almost $400,000.
“(There are) stories that we hear about people still living in cars in parking lots because they just can’t afford a home,” Hatch said.
Idaho Falls Rescue Mission Executive Director Tyler Perkins agreed that the “ripple effect” of pricing inflation is “even hitting our local homeless (population)” and “creating more homelessness.”
“The people who are really working hard to get out of those situations, they just can’t,” he said. "(We) can't find housing for them."
Even Habitat homes are becoming unaffordable, Lansing said. Just a couple of years ago, the single-family houses her organization built were appraised at around $125,000, while the newest Habitat home in town came in at $245,000.
Single-family build sites are more expensive too, having risen in cost from about $22,000 per lot several years ago to around $75,000 now, Lansing said.
And then there are construction costs to consider.
“Construction (items) are costing twice as much as they’ve ever cost,” Lansing said. “I’ve seen them double in the last couple of years.”
That means Habitat will need to halve the number of homes it can build, at a time when Lansing said the group should be tripling its production capacity in order to meet the needs of the local population.
That’s where the Community of Hope comes in.
Habitat hopes to build 100-plus homes in the Community of Hope development, which will be the “first of several” such neighborhoods in the area, Lansing imagined.
The community will feature tiny homes, attached condominium units and single-family houses that Habitat for Humanity will rent to individuals and families at income-based rates.
“If somebody wants to move out of the community, we’ll purchase that home back and put another family in it,” Lansing said. “We have first right of refusal on all of our Habitat homes.”
Habitat for Humanity is in the process of purchasing the future Community of Hope property from two local families, Lansing said this week, but she has already approached the Idaho Falls Planning Commission to request that the land be annexed into the city.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the request in November, drawing applause from meeting attendees.
“I commend Habitat for their actions here,” Idaho Falls Planning Commissioner George Morrison said. “I support it completely. (It’s) sorely needed.”
The annexation request will come before the Idaho Falls City Council later this spring, Lansing said.
She is also waiting to hear about a $3 million funding request for the Community of Hope that was included in the federal budget for fiscal year 2022.
“(Congress is) supposed to have that all wrapped up by early March,” Lansing said, asking residents to write to their federal representatives in support of the project.
The Community of Hope development will move forward with or without the federal funding, Lansing said, but the money would help “launch” the project by providing “seed money” for the land purchase and infrastructure at the site.
Without the federal dollars in hand, Lansing said Habitat had to take out a loan to purchase the Community of Hope property.
“That leaves this executive director with the responsibility of raising $1.6 million to pay (that) off,” she said. “But if we don’t have ground, we can’t build. … This piece of property (will ensure) that Habitat can build for the next five to 10 years.”
The tiny homes that will be built in the Community of Hope are meant for individuals who can’t afford a larger home, “couch-surfing” families on a limited income who want to own a home eventually and “families sleeping in cars that need emergency housing and do not want to split families up.”
“They may not be permanent residences, but it’s a way to get people housed,” Lansing said of the tiny homes. “Then they can step up to a larger unit.”
The 250-350 square foot tiny homes each contain a sitting area, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom on the main floor, with a sleeping loft on the second level.
The 700-1,000 square foot attached condominium units at the Community of Hope will serve Habitat home buyers on limited incomes, while the 900-1,400 square foot detached single-family homes are meant for more “traditional” Habitat home buyers.
For more information about the project visit idahofallshabitat.org.