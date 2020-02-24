BOISE — A bill to let any U.S. citizen over 18 who can legally own a gun carry concealed in city limits without a permit is headed to the House floor.
Idaho has been gradually loosening up its concealed carry laws over the past few years, following the trend of other conservative states that have been passing "constitutional carry" laws getting rid of carry permitting requirements. In 2015 lawmakers passed a bill allowing permitless concealed carry outside of city limits. In 2016, they got rid of the requirement for Idaho residents to need a permit to carry concealed within city limits. In 2019, the age for concealed carry in city limits was reduced from 21 to 18.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, would change "resident of Idaho" to "citizen of the United States" in the section of code listing who can carry concealed without a permit in city limits. Supporters cast it as a minor change that would protect law-abiding visitors from accidentally running afoul of the law when they travel through incorporated areas.
“This will make the law uniform throughout the entire state,” Greg Pruett, head of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, told the House State Affairs Committee. “It will make the law easier for our citizens, and it will make the law easier for law enforcement to understand.”
Pruett said out of the 16 “constitutional carry” states, 13 allow non-residents to carry without a permit. Two, Wyoming and North Dakota, limit it to state residents, and Idaho has a mixed situation currently.
“The Second Amendment is our permit and always has been,” Pruett said.
Opponents, including a couple of volunteers for the pro-gun control group Moms Demand Action, said it would make Idaho less safe.
“Each time Idaho lawmakers remove or reduce safety measures (related to guns) every citizen becomes one step closer to becoming my family,” said Diana David.
David, who said she is a lifelong gun owner, told the committee about her uncle, who was murdered by his daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend. The man, who she said had a prior criminal record and had stalked and threatened her family, was finally caught when he appeared on America’s Most Wanted after an eight-month manhunt.
“All of this happened because certain laws didn’t exist or important words were missing in existing laws,” she said.
The committee voted along party lines, with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to advance the bill.