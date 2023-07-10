Mike Simpson 2023 headshot

Congressman Mike Simpson’s office has announced his July mobile office hours, which start with an event from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Salmon Public Library, 300 Main St. in Salmon.

“One of the most important things I can do as your representative in Congress is assist you and your family with specific needs with federal agencies, including Veterans Affairs, Social Security, or the Internal Revenue Service,” Simpson, R-Idaho, said in an email.


