Congressman Mike Simpson’s office has announced his July mobile office hours, which start with an event from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Salmon Public Library, 300 Main St. in Salmon.
“One of the most important things I can do as your representative in Congress is assist you and your family with specific needs with federal agencies, including Veterans Affairs, Social Security, or the Internal Revenue Service,” Simpson, R-Idaho, said in an email.
Simpson will also hold mobile office hours events with Challis and Arco.
For mobile office hours, Simpson’s district staff will travel throughout the Second Congressional District and meet with constituents to answer questions and address specific needs they may have with federal agencies, the email said. Some examples of what constituents can get help with include tracking down a misdirected benefit payment; filling out a government form; applying for Social Security, veterans’, education, or other federal benefits; applying to a military service academy; applying for U.S. citizenship; and much more, the email said.
The mobile office hours for Challis are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Challis City Hall, 414 E. Main Ave., and from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Challis Senior Center, 695 Challis Creek Road.
The mobile office hours for Arco are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 25 at the City of Arco’s offices, 302 W. Grand Ave., and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lost River Senior Citizen Center, 555 S. Water St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.