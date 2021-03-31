Idaho Capitol 10-26-20

Idaho state Capitol, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Senate

District 8

(Custer and Lemhi counties)

Steven Thayn: sthayn@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1344

District 30

(Bonneville County)

Kevin Cook: kcook@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1358

District 31

(Bingham County)

Steve Bair: sbair@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1346

District 32

(Bonneville and Teton counties)

Mark Harris: mharris@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1429

District 33

(Bonneville County)

Dave Lent: dlent@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1313

District 34

(Madison and Bonneville counties)

Doug Ricks: dricks@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1301

District 35

(Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties)

Van Burtenshaw: vburtenshaw@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1342

House

District 8

(Custer and Lemhi counties)

Dorothy Moon: dmoon@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1180

Terry Gestrin: tgestrin@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1124

District 30

(Bonneville County)

Wendy Horman: WendyHorman@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1071

Gary Marshall: gmarshall@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1081

District 31

(Bingham County)

David Cannon: dcannon@house.idaho.gov, unlisted number

Julianne Young: jyoung@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1038

District 32

(Bonneville and Teton counties)

Marc Gibbs: mgibbs@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1042

Chad Christensen: cchristensen@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1183

District 33

(Bonneville County)

Marco Erickson: merickson@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1073

Barbara Ehardt: behardt@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1189

District 34

(Madison and Bonneville Counties)

Ron Nate: rnate@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1173

Jon Weber: jweber@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1053

District 35

(Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties)

Rod Furniss: rfurniss@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1056

Karey Hanks: khanks@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1179