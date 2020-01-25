Senate
District 8
(Custer and Lemhi counties)
Steven Thayn: sthayn@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1344
District 30
(Bonneville County)
Dean Mortimer: dmortimer@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1358
District 31
(Bingham County)
Steve Bair: sbair@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1346
District 32
(Bonneville and Teton counties)
Mark Harris: mharris@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1429
District 33
(Bonneville County)
Dave Lent: dlent@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1313
District 34
(Madison and Bonneville counties)
Brent Hill: bhill@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1300
District 35
(Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties)
Van Burtenshaw: vburtenshaw@senate.idaho.gov, 208-332-1342
House
District 8
(Custer and Lemhi counties)
Dorothy Moon: dmoon@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1180
Terry Gestrin: tgestrin@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1124
District 30
(Bonneville County)
Wendy Horman: WendyHorman@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1071
Gary Marshall: gmarshall@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1081
District 31
(Bingham County)
Neil Anderson: nanderson@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1086
Julianne Young: jyoung@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1038
District 32
(Bonneville and Teton counties)
Marc Gibbs: mgibbs@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1042
Chad Christensen: cchristensen@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1183
District 33
(Bonneville County)
Bryan Zollinger: bzollinger@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1073
Barbara Ehardt: behardt@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1189
District 34
(Madison and Bonneville Counties)
Doug Ricks: dricks@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1053
Britt Raybould: braybould@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1173
District 35
(Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties)
Rod Furniss: rfurniss@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1056
Jerald Raymond: jraymond@house.idaho.gov, 208-332-1179