BOISE — After significant pushback, the sponsors of HB 294 told the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday that they believed the scholarship portion of the Strong Students bill should be removed. The committee voted 7-2 to send the bill to the amending order for changes.
The now-removed Strong Students Scholarship Program would have given 90% of the state money spent per-student to parents to use on non-public education for their children. Last year, the state paid an average of $6,713 per student. Only students who previously attended a public school but now no longer wish to attend a public school could have applied. The program requested $5 million in ongoing state general funds to assist approximately 800 students, in addition to $5 million in administration costs.
The Strong Students Grant Program will remain in the bill. It has received a much more positive response. If passed, it will give grants to mostly low-income families for education-related purchases. The program would consist of $30 million in one-time federal funds for an estimated 70,000 students. Parents of students could receive up to $500. Parents of those in both public and private schools could apply for a grant.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, co-sponsor of HB 294, told the Post Register that removing the scholarship portion was a result of concerns she heard from different groups. She “listened to those concerns and made modifications based on the concerns we heard.”
“(I’m) sad to lose part two of the bill, but thrilled that people supported part one,” Horman said.
Opposition to the scholarships came from many corners, including:
A former Idaho Supreme Court Justice
On Monday, retired Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones and retired Court of Appeals Judge Karen Lansing sent a letter to the committee in opposition to the bill. They believed it unconstitutional under a portion of the Idaho Constitution referred to as the Blaine Amendment.
“Taking a granular view, we think it likely a court would hold that HB 294 violates Article IX, Section 5 of the Idaho Constitution. That provision prohibits the appropriation of any public funds to ‘aid’ or to ‘help support or sustain’ any school controlled by a church or religious denomination. Because public funds provided to parents under HB 294 would have the effect of benefiting sectarian or parochial schools, such funding likely would run afoul of the constitutional prohibition,” stated the letter.
You can read the full letter here.
Public school advocates
Public school officials were against HB 294 because the majority of scholarship money would likely have gone to private school education. They believed that, with Idaho ranked last in the nation for per-pupil spending, the state could not afford to spend money on private schools. Despite Horman’s protestations to the contrary, several likened the scholarships to school vouchers. According to Julie Mead, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and leading expert on school vouchers, a “tax credit scholarship program” is the same as a voucher program in that it “accomplishes the same goal:” tax money collected by the state is spent on private education. Some Idaho school officials continue to oppose the section of the grant bill that lists private school tuition as an eligible grant expense.
“I don’t care for, in the grant portion, that tuition to private schools can be paid with these monies. And that just goes again to the general premise that nondenominational taxpayer dollars or, better taxpayer dollars that come from multiple denominations, can ultimately find themselves in just a few religious schools,” Paul Stark, general counsel for the Idaho Education Association, said at the hearing.
Others worried the scholarship dollars would disproportionately go to urban areas with more private schools. Just 26 of Idaho’s 44 counties have a nonpublic school within their borders, according to the Idaho Department of Education. Ada County has the most, with 32 of the state’s 122 nonpublic schools located there.
Homeschool families
Many home-school families feared government strings would come with the money. Homeschool Idaho, a group that represents an estimated 5,000 home-school students, launched an email campaign against the bill. Legislators reported being inundated with emails from them. The sponsors decided to draft a new bill that added a new section meant to protect home-school rights. However, Homeschool Idaho continues to be against the grant portion of the bill going to home-school students.
“We have asked to be excluded from this bill. … We believe the bill sponsors have incorrectly claimed that the State Board of Education has only limited rulemaking authority,” Linda Patchin, representing Homeschool Idaho, told the committee.
Several parents and one student testified in favor of the bill as a whole. Like its sponsors, they expressed the belief that children need alternatives to public schools.