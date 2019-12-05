A local man who works at Idaho National Laboratory announced Thursday that he plans to run for the Senate seat occupied by Dean Mortimer now.
Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, said on Tuesday that he won't run for another term after more than a decade representing District 30, which encompasses Ammon and western Bonneville County. While several names of potential Republican candidates to replace him have been floated and Adam Frugoli, who is a Republican precinct committeeman and the party's District 30 second vice chairman, has said he will likely seek the seat, Kevin Cook is now the first declared candidate.
Cook, 55, a Republican who works as an information technology specialist at the site, said in a statement that wants to "advocate for greater educational opportunities for Idaho's students, greater international exposure for Idaho's farm products and responsible government spending in an era of great population growth in the state."
“With my background, I believe I have the necessary experience, drive and dedication to serve the diverse interests of District 30,” Cook said. “I have a great love for our community and believe we need to keep a dedicated, hard-working and committed person in Boise to serve the interests of eastern Idaho.”
Cook said one issue he wants to work on is making sure Idaho students are well prepared for the job market, noting progress in recent years on programs to let high school students earn college credits.
“I want Idaho’s businesses to look at our graduates first when they have job openings,” he said. “A well-educated workforce within our state will make it unnecessary to recruit from outside of Idaho."
He also wants to work on water management to make sure Idaho farmers have enough water for their crops. And he said taxes will be a fiercely debated issue in Boise during the upcoming session and in coming years.
“As we experience the type of population growth unseen in modern times, we as a state need to appropriate the limited funds that we have to where they are needed most,” he said. “We need to be responsible — but also conservative — in ensuring the growth of our government remains in check.”
Mortimer, who is chairman of the Senate Education Committee, plans to finish out his current term, which will make the 2020 session his last. The primary to choose the candidates to replace him will be on May 19 and candidates have until March to file.