Two men are running in the May 19 Republican primary to represent District 30 in the state Senate.
Kevin Cook, a software engineer at Idaho National Laboratory, and Adam Frugoli, an insurance brokerage vice president, both want to represent the heavily Republican district, which encompasses much of Ammon and rural western Bonneville County. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, who has been in the Senate for more than a decade, decided not to run for another term this year.
No Democrats or third-party candidates have filed, meaning, barring a successful write-in campaign or some other unexpected development, the winner of the Republican primary will be the next senator. The district’s two House members, Reps. Wendy Horman and Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, are both running for re-election unopposed.
Cook and Frugoli agree on much, which came out during a debate Thursday. Both support the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill that passed this year banning transgender girls and women from playing on girls’ and women’s high school and college sports teams. Both oppose raising the minimum wage and favor market-oriented solutions to the housing shortage.
“I’m a conservative,” Cook said. “As a conservative, I like to keep the government out as much as possible. … I don’t believe that we always need to run to the government to solve those issues.”
Both expressed concern with Gov. Brad Little’s decision to extend his coronavirus stay-home order through April 30 and said they want to see more done to reopen businesses in Idaho.
“We have a lot of people in Bonneville County that are struggling right now, and I think we need to do something more and exercise personal responsibility,” Frugoli said.
Both told the Post Register they support repealing the state’s 6% sales tax on groceries. Both said at the debate they support gun rights and oppose “red flag laws,” or laws that let a court temporarily take away the guns of someone who is deemed to pose a threat. However, Frugoli criticized Cook for not filling out the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance’s legislative survey.
“It’s the largest grassroots organization in the state of Idaho,” Frugoli said. “It has thousands of members. ... It makes me wonder, are you really strong on the Second Amendment?”
The Second Amendment Alliance has been active in pushing for less restrictive concealed carry laws and other gun rights-related measures. In intra-GOP fights, it has often backed members of the party’s more conservative faction and clashed with legislative leadership. Cook replied he views debating red flag laws as a waste of time since none are being proposed in Idaho.
“I want to focus on other issues that people care about here in Idaho,” he said.
Both have well-funded campaigns. As of March 31, the cutoff for the last campaign finance report, Cook had gotten $21,519 in contributions year-to-date and had $22,394 on hand. Frugoli has gotten $45,919 in contributions this year and closed with $38,617.
Their donors provide a window into which groups in the party back whom. Cook’s include Mortimer and Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, both of whom have endorsed him.
“Kevin Cook is the right candidate to represent the people of Bonneville County in the Idaho State Senate,” Hill said in a statement. “His remarkable abilities, experience, and commitment to sound principles will make him immediately successful as a legislative leader.”
Frugoli’s include Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith, both of whom are active in the Bonneville County GOP, as well as former state Board of Education President Karen McGee and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin have publicly endorsed him.
“I have always respected and admired Adam’s efforts to advance the conservative cause,” McGeachin said. “He has worked hard and has been a dedicated servant for Bonneville County Republicans. Thank you for your service and your willingness to contribute serving our community.”
CookCook grew up on a farm and went to Weber State University, graduating with a computer science degree. He worked in the private sector for years and also ran his own software business. He lives outside of Idaho Falls, works at INL and also owns a small farm where he grows alfalfa and sweet corn.
“I recognize how important agriculture is to the state of Idaho economically, that it provides not just the farmer itself but a heck of a lot of other jobs as we get that product to market,” he said.
Cook said he has always enjoyed talking about controversial topics such as politics and religion and trying to understand the viewpoints of people who disagree with him.
“Even if they go against what you say, I believe you can learn from everybody,” he said.
Cook said protecting the U.S. and Idaho constitutions and limiting the growth of government would be among his top priorities.
“I don’t have all the polished words and know what I should say and what I shouldn’t say, but I’m a believer in the Constitution,” he said. “I’m a believer in keeping the government small and keeping it out of the lives of people, keeping our own money and not spending it.”
Cook said reducing property taxes would be one of his top priorities. He described talking on the campaign trail to a 95-year-old man who lived on the same farm where he was born and was going to have to sell it and move since he couldn’t afford the rising tax bill.
“Is that really the best job we can do, where we’re going to have to say, ‘Grandma and grandpa, sorry, got to move on?’” Cook said.
Every other Friday Cook reads to eighth-graders, an experience he said has given him a passion for education. Cook said he would like to see schools do more to encourage students to think about their careers at earlier ages, including looking into trade schools if they would rather do that than go to college.
“The jobs are there,” Cook said. “We need to get our kids educated and trained so that every job here can be filled with an Idaho kid instead of having to look (for workers) outside.”
Frugoli
Frugoli grew up in Pocatello. His mother raised him mostly by herself; his father, who lived on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, was an alcoholic and died of cirrhosis of the liver when Frugoli was 10. Frugoli said his mother often worked two or three jobs.
“We grew up poor,” he said. “Really poor.”
Frugoli said his current political beliefs started to form when he was around 14. His mother, who had recently gotten a degree and a new job, went to the Department of Health and Welfare office to report the change in income, and the clerk told her she would lose her benefits and be worse off financially if she took the job.
“That’s when I became a conservative. … I wasn’t going to let any government hold me back,” Frugoli said.
Frugoli said he hopes to bring more diversity of thought to Boise, joking he would be the only half-Native American, half-Italian American bald man in the Senate if he wins.
“I got tired of business as usual, career politicians it seems like,” Frugoli said. “We send them to Boise, they say they’re going to represent us, and when it comes down to the time of representing what we actually sent them to, they (seem more involved with) special interests … than representing the voters of Bonneville County. I’ve helped several candidates win, and I’m disappointed each time.”
Frugoli was on the White Pine Charter School board of directors for 10 years, and he has said education would be one of his main focuses. He said he would like school districts to have more flexibility in how they spend the money they get from the state, increase students’ classroom time and get rid of the Idaho Content Standards, Idaho’s version of Common Core.
“Common Core has been a complete disaster in the state of Idaho and 23 other states,” Frugoli said.
Frugoli said two of his priorities would be cutting property taxes and combating domestic violence, an issue that is personal to him due to childhood experiences.
“We’ve got to be able to figure out how we can help people that are in distress,” Frugoli said. “A lot of that has to do with the state’s lack of resources in mental health.”